Taiko Enables Multiple ZK Proofs on Mainnet for Enhanced Security

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiko, Ethereum's first based rollup network, has just enabled multiple Zero-Knowledge (ZK) proofs powered by Succinct and RISC Zero. This enhanced multi-proof architecture, that currently includes SGX proofs, will help secure the network's 5 million daily transactions.

As ZK-tech is still early in its development, Taiko's multi-proof approach aims to address any possible bugs or concerns brought by a single proving system. The implementation of multiple provers allows for more oversight and strengthened security.

"We still appreciate SGX proofs but we have to acknowledge that they have the potential to be buggy. Now with ZK proofs, we can override this concern with them acting as another level of security. We're aiming to add more ZK proofs when they become available, or even combine different types of ZK proofs into a single proof. Until ZK systems are fully mature and audited, the multi-proof setup is very important for us," said Yue, Taiko's proving-system engineer.

Taiko will now require 3% of all blocks proposed by its fallback proposer Taiko Beats to have either Succinct or RISC Zero proofs. This limited requirement is implemented to allow community proposers time to prepare. Taiko's goal is to extend ZK proof requirements to all proposers in the near future.

In 2025, the percentage of blocks proven by ZK will ramp to 100%, positioning Taiko as a fully ZK-based rollup.

"Taiko is on the right path to scaling Ethereum the right way," said Daniel Wang, Taiko cofounder.

Multi-proof designs are key in ensuring security for based rollups, especially when their contracts on Ethereum are immutable and cannot be swiftly upgraded or reconfigured by a controlling party.

With ZK proofs adding assurance without reliance on trusted parties, this multiple prover approach aligns with Ethereum's evolving vision for a trustless, secure ecosystem. This was even recently highlighted as the future of ZK technology by Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum's founder.

SOURCE Taiko Labs