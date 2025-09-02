Taiko Partners with K11 Art Foundation for Seoul's Most Exclusive Art Event

Taiko joins K11 Art Foundation's Moon Party for the 'Upward to the Moon' installation premiere alongside Maserati, Hypebeast, Helinox and other luxury brands.

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 4, Taiko, the first-ever based rollup scaling Ethereum, will partner with K11 Art Foundation for the highly anticipated Moon Party alongside luxury brands Maserati, Hypebeast, Helinox and others, at Grand Hyatt Seoul.

Taiko's entry into Seoul's most exclusive art event signals that blockchain is no longer just a financial tool; it is also a luxury, a culture, and an integral part of everyday life. Web3 and cultural collaborations are redefining brand engagement, with luxury brands showing how blockchain can unlock new ways to connect with audiences physically and digitally.

The partnership reflects Taiko's broader work in real-world asset tokenization, expanding beyond traditional finance into cultural applications. Taiko's preconfirmation technology provides near-instant transaction confirmation, delivering the seamless user experience that mainstream audiences expect from digital interactions.

"Taiko is building a future where culture and assets flow seamlessly between the physical and digital worlds. Our preconfirmation technology makes Ethereum fast enough to power luxury, art, and everyday experiences without compromise. Our collaboration with K11 Art Foundation connects us with forward-thinking brands and audiences who see the value of bringing any real-world asset on-chain seamlessly," says Ben Wan , CCO at Taiko.

Taiko will host an exclusive digital experience at the event, featuring partner collaborations, including NFT minting opportunities and special limited-edition giveaways for attendees looking to engage with blockchain technology to bring their assets on-chain.

K11 Art Foundation's Moon Party celebrates the premiere of "Upward to the Moon," a striking installation by renowned Chinese artist Huang Yulong featuring sculptural figures gazing toward a luminous moon. The installation transforms Grand Hyatt Seoul's garden into an immersive art environment, with sculptures drawing inspiration from East Asian lunar traditions while addressing themes of digital culture and urban connection.

The exclusive event will bring together over 800 creative industry leaders and more than 200 VVIPs, creating a unique environment where art, technology, and cultural experiences converge.

This is just the beginning. Taiko is setting the stage for a future where art, fashion, property, and experiences live natively on Ethereum.

Event details: September 4, 2025, 8:30 PM - 12:00 AM at Grand Hyatt Seoul (322, Sowol-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul)

Learn more about Taiko: https://taiko.xyz/ .

About Taiko

Taiko, the first based rollup on Ethereum, is designed to address the scalability challenges of the Ethereum network. Using based rollup technology, Taiko significantly reduces transaction costs and enhances security, providing a seamless and efficient user experience without compromising decentralization. Taiko's preconfirmations technology further enhances this experience by delivering near-instant transaction confirmation, eliminating the uncertainty and waiting times that have traditionally made blockchain applications impractical for real-world use cases requiring immediate feedback.

Taiko represents the next chapter of Ethereum, where infrastructure meets culture.

