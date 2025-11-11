TAILG Showcases at the UN Climate Conference, Driving Global Low-Carbon Development

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10, the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) officially opened in Belém, Brazil. As a pioneer in long-range electric two-wheelers, TAILG was invited to the High-Level Forum on South-South Cooperation on Climate Change to present its Green and Low-Carbon Global Development Plan, contributing Chinese innovation to the global climate agenda.

TAILG President Yao Li was invited to attend COP30 and share the “TAILG Green and Low-Carbon Global Development Plan.”
COP30 is one of the world's most influential platforms for climate governance, gathering delegates from nearly 200 countries, international organizations, and enterprises to explore solutions for climate challenges.

Innovative Evaluation System for Industry Transformation

At the conference, TAILG President Yao Li introduced the TAILG Green and Low-Carbon Development Plan, centered on the Smart E-Vehicle Green Assessment System. Using digital and AI technologies, the system covers the entire product lifecycle—manufacturing, usage, and recycling—to promote sustainable transformation in the e-mobility industry.

In manufacturing, TAILG is building a green system focusing on zero-carbon factories, low-carbon design, and sustainable supply chains, reducing emissions and energy consumption. During usage, it has developed digital mileage, battery, and energy management systems to encourage users' participation in low-carbon travel. In recycling, TAILG is establishing eco-friendly recovery systems for batteries and vehicles to advance a circular economy.

The system is scheduled for full implementation by 2026, aiming to help the global electric two-wheeler industry achieve traceable, recyclable, and sustainable green growth within five years.

Advancing Global Green Mobility

Since its founding in 2003, TAILG has embedded low-carbon principles across R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, and service. Since signing an MoU with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in 2017, it has made significant progress: building two certified zero-carbon factories in Huizhou and Wuxi, and launching green mobility pilot projects in Kenya, Uganda, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia.

In Africa, TAILG has developed solar-powered tricycles and the TK90 battery-swap series to address local energy shortages.

"Faith leads the way forward." This belief drives TAILG's long-term commitment to green development," Yao emphasized. "As a global innovator in electric mobility, TAILG will continue to lead with technology, advancing a greener, smarter, and more inclusive future for all."

