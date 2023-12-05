Tailgating Detection Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Access Control Systems, Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Projects

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Dec, 2023, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tailgating Detection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global tailgating detection market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and public organizations and government departments markets. The global tailgating detection market is expected to reach an estimated $0.94 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of access control systems, high security concerns, and rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects in various countries.

Tailgating Detection Market Insights

  • The report forecasts that non-imaging tech is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to less cost, easier to install, and maintenance.
  • Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment due to higher adaption of access control and security system in offices, data centers, banks, retail stores, and other private enterprises.
  • North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to their high investment in tailgating detection systems to protect their facilities and assets.

Key Report Features

  • Market Size Estimates: Tailgating detection market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Tailgating detection market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Tailgating detection market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the tailgating detection market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the tailgating detection market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes a forecast for the global tailgating detection by type, application, and region.

Tailgating Detection Market by Type:

  • Imaging Measurement Tech
  • Non-Imaging Tech

Tailgating Detection Market by Application:

  • Commercial
  • Public Organizations & Government Department
  • Others

Tailgating Detection Market by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

Tailgating Detection Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies tailgating detection companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the tailgating detection companies profiled in this report include:

  • Infrared Integrated
  • Kouba Systems
  • Detex
  • Optex
  • ACTi
  • Integrated Design
  • FASTCOM Technology
  • IEE
  • ANPR International
  • AllGoVision Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhpvs8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Curacao and St Maarten Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2023

Curacao and St Maarten Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2023

The "Curacao and St Maarten Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The...
Microbial Identification Market Trends and Forecasts to 2030 - Market to Reach $6.8 Billion - Opportunities in Diagnostic, Food & Beverage Testing, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics Product Testing Markets

Microbial Identification Market Trends and Forecasts to 2030 - Market to Reach $6.8 Billion - Opportunities in Diagnostic, Food & Beverage Testing, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics Product Testing Markets

The "Microbial Identification Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.