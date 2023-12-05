Tailgating Detection Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Access Control Systems, Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Projects

05 Dec, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tailgating Detection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the global tailgating detection market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and public organizations and government departments markets. The global tailgating detection market is expected to reach an estimated $0.94 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of access control systems, high security concerns, and rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects in various countries.
Tailgating Detection Market Insights
- The report forecasts that non-imaging tech is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to less cost, easier to install, and maintenance.
- Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment due to higher adaption of access control and security system in offices, data centers, banks, retail stores, and other private enterprises.
- North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to their high investment in tailgating detection systems to protect their facilities and assets.
Key Report Features
- Market Size Estimates: Tailgating detection market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
- Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
- Segmentation Analysis: Tailgating detection market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).
- Regional Analysis: Tailgating detection market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
- Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the tailgating detection market.
- Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the tailgating detection market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
The study includes a forecast for the global tailgating detection by type, application, and region.
Tailgating Detection Market by Type:
- Imaging Measurement Tech
- Non-Imaging Tech
Tailgating Detection Market by Application:
- Commercial
- Public Organizations & Government Department
- Others
Tailgating Detection Market by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
Tailgating Detection Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies tailgating detection companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.
Some of the tailgating detection companies profiled in this report include:
- Infrared Integrated
- Kouba Systems
- Detex
- Optex
- ACTi
- Integrated Design
- FASTCOM Technology
- IEE
- ANPR International
- AllGoVision Technologies
