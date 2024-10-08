Tailift Group will lead the new trend of manufacturing industry in FABTECH show-S31166

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid development of global metalworking technology, the annual North American International Metalworking Exhibition (FABTECH) will grandly open from October 15th to 17th, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. As a 50-year old company, we will definitely not miss this top-level event.

Leading technology, excellent quality

TAILIFT was founded by Chairman Steve Lin in 1973. After more than 50 years of development, Tailift has become a global enterprise. Tailift continues to expand its sheet metal business and intelligent warehousing business, and enhances production lines such as laser cutting, welding, CNC bending equipment, and automated warehouse and logistics system. With its technical expertise, it provides all-round, full-factory system tandem solutions and serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide.

Service first, win-win future

At the exhibition site, our professional team will not only provide visitors with detailed product introductions and demonstrations, we will also have in-depth communication with visitors and answer any technical questions because we know very well that quality service is the cornerstone of enterprise development. Therefore, TAILIFT has established a perfect service system to provide customers with a full range of guarantees from pre-sales consultation, sales support to after-sales service. We hope that through such efforts, we can work together with our customers to create a better future.

The exhibition highlights are numerous, leading the trend of the industry

In the upcoming FABTECH, TAILIFT will be very lively. Our carefully arranged exhibition area not only showcases a series of star products such as laser cutting machine and welding machine, but we will also set up a special area for bending machine equipment, showing the innovative results of two different types of bending machines. The exquisite appearance, excellent performance and wide application prospects of these products will certainly attract the attention of many attendees and stand out in the exhibition.

Looking ahead, we are full of confidence

Facing the future, TAILIFT is full of confidence. We will continue to increase R & D investment, promote technological innovation and product upgrading, actively explore domestic and foreign markets, expand brand influence, and strengthen cooperation with upstream and downstream enterprises of the industrial chain to build a closer industrial ecosystem. We believe that with the joint efforts of all employees, TAILIFT will surely occupy a more important position in the field of global machinery manufacturing and automation, and make unremitting efforts to achieve the grand goal of "making TAILIFT brand globally famous"! "Tailift, lift your life," encapsulates the company's mission to enhance the lives of its customers through innovation and excellence.

We look forward to you coming to our exhibition site to witness our innovative achievements and jointly open a new chapter in intelligent manufacturing.

Remember, our booth number is S31166-Tailift Group

SOURCE Tailift Machinery & Equipment (Nantong) Co., Ltd.