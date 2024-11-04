Tailift Shines at FABTECH 2024, Forging Global Partnerships to Drive the Future of Intelligent Manufacturing

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At FABTECH 2024 in Orlando, October 15-17, Tailift showcased its latest advancements in intelligent manufacturing, attracting extensive industry attention. Known for its technical innovation, Tailift presented a laser cutting machine with FANUC controller, two bending machines, and two handheld laser welding machines, all of which impressed attendees with their high performance and reliability. These technologies sparked strong interest among global professionals, with several cooperation agreements established at the event.

Tailift Group industrial ecosystem

Innovative products lead the market and promote multiple strategic cooperation

The laser cutting machine with FANUC controller, FANUC servo motor, and cutting head made in German, became a highlight of the show. Praised for its dynamic performance and ultra-high precision, it exemplified Tailift's engineering excellence. This machine meets growing market demands for enhanced efficiency and accuracy, positioning Tailift and its partners for increased competitiveness. During the event, a large U.S. dealer expressed great interest, leading to immediate discussions on collaboration, marking a significant step in Tailift's global strategy.

The bending machines also received widespread acclaim. These machines feature advanced oil-electric hybrid drives and servo main pressure control, along with an innovative pressure closed-loop system, providing 11+1 axis control. Equipped with a 7-axis robotic arm, these machines excel in complex processing tasks, ensuring precision and adaptability. Just one week after FABTECH's conclusion, two machines were delivered and put into production, underscoring their stability and operational value.

Recruiting partners worldwide to win the future of intelligent manufacturing together

With 51 years of deep technical accumulation, Tailift has built industrial ecosystem covering MACHINERY AND EQUIPMENT DIVISION, AUTOMATION PRODUCTION LINE EQUIPMENT DIVISION, MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT DIVISION, AUTOMATIC STORAGE EQUIPMENT DIVISION.

Following the success of FABTECH 2024, Tailift is actively seeking international agents to broaden its reach and collaborate on intelligent manufacturing advancements. With a focus on enhancing productivity, precision, and innovation, Tailift invites partners to join in shaping the future of the manufacturing industry worldwide.

Tailift Co., Ltd.

Website: www.tailiftgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

