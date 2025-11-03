Tailor Brands Launches Smart Pricing and Marketing AI Agents Inside Navi

These new agents are part of Navi, Tailor Brands' AI-powered co-founder designed to help entrepreneurs start, manage, and grow their businesses. Navi acts as an always-on business partner that automates filings, tracks deadlines, supports compliance, and even creates marketing and growth strategies - so entrepreneurs can focus on building, not juggling.

Meet Your New Chat Agents

To support entrepreneurs with even more niche guidance, Tailor Brands is introducing two powerful AI assistants:

Smart Pricing Helper

Your go-to for finding that perfect pricing sweet spot. Whether you're looking to boost profit or drive more sales, it helps balance your goals with what the market can handle.

Ask: "What should I charge for my handmade candles?"

The agent will analyze your product category, competitors, and margins to suggest optimized pricing tiers - even recommending bundle or seasonal pricing strategies to boost revenue.

Business Marketing Guide

This agent turns 'Help me get more customers' into a real, actionable plan. It delivers ready-to-post content strategies across social media, email, and web – tailored to your business.

Ask: "Create a two-week content plan to promote my online bakery."

It will build a schedule with captions, hashtags, and email headlines - all personalized to your brand tone and audience, so you can post with confidence and consistency.

These assistants work alongside Navi inside the Tailor Brands platform, turning stress into structure and giving founders the edge to move faster with confidence.

A Personalized Co-Founder for Every Founder

Navi, embedded across the Tailor Brands ecosystem, proactively handles core tasks like LLC registration, EIN filing, and compliance setup, while continuously optimizing the next steps to help businesses grow faster.

With the launch of Smart Pricing Helper and Business Marketing Guide, entrepreneurs now have direct access to data-driven insights and growth tools that adapt to their specific needs - from setting profitable prices to crafting content calendars and marketing campaigns.

Built for the Rise of the Self-Made

As AI threatens to displace hundreds of millions of jobs globally by 2030, more people are stepping into entrepreneurship not just as a dream – but as a necessity. In the U.S., the majority of small businesses are now run by a single person. Tailor Brands is built for this shift, giving independents the kind of structure and support once reserved for big teams and big budgets.

"AI is leveling the playing field. Big companies use AI to cut costs. Solo entrepreneurs are using it to level up," said Yali Saar, CEO and Co-Founder of Tailor Brands. "That's why we built Navi. It's not a dashboard. It's a decision partner. It's the co-founder you wish you had – and now you do."

The Future of AI-Powered Business Builders

Tailor Brands' mission has always been to turn uncertainty into clarity for millions of entrepreneurs. With Navi and its growing suite of intelligent agents, the company continues to redefine what business ownership looks like in the AI era - offering guidance, automation, and confidence from day one.

Whether helping someone form their LLC, set their prices, or reach their next customer, Navi acts as the connective tissue of entrepreneurship - bringing together over 20 essential business services into one seamless experience.

About Tailor Brands

Tailor Brands is the world's first AI-powered business-builder platform, dedicated to helping anyone become business owners quickly, affordably, and confidently. From forming LLCs and getting your registered agent, to managing your business compliance and financials, Tailor Brands offers a suite of AI-powered tools that guide aspiring entrepreneurs every step of the way. With the experience of engaging millions of prospective business owners, Tailor Brands is now redefining entrepreneurship for the AI era. The company is helping anyone shape their future by building a business and creating a simple path to financial independence.

Contact information:

Media contact: Tailor Brands

Noam Giras, Head of Media Partnerships

Phone: (928) 298–3808

Email: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811708/Tailor_Brands_Navi_Agents.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801727/Tailor_Brands_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tailor Brands