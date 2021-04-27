Tailor Made Nutrition Brings Its Ultimate Paleo Protein Powder to Amazon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailor Made Nutrition has operated as a brick-and-mortar grocery store for over a decade. Now the hypoallergenic-friendly retailer is officially taking its products to the national stage in the form of its beef-protein-based supplement Ultimate Paleo Protein. The first step in this national roll-out has officially taken place, as the brand has formally listed its innovative protein powder on the biggest e-commerce platform of them all, Amazon.

Tailor Made Nutrition has a wealth of experience bringing quality hypoallergenic foods to market. After more than 12 years of successfully building its brick-and-mortar presence in the Twin Cities, MN area, the brand has begun to develop a national presence. This is primarily being driven by the company's unique protein powder supplement Ultimate Paleo Protein.

The Ultimate Paleo Protein product line eschews traditional whey protein, due to its dairy-based and difficult-to-digest ingredients. Whey is also an allergic concern for many, which doesn't jive with the brand's hypoallergenic commitment. Instead, Tailor Made Nutrition has turned to beef protein as the base for its supplement.

Ultimate Paleo Powder proudly utilizes grass-fed beef to fuel the body. This form of protein is easily absorbed and allergy-friendly. It also tastes fantastic (i.e. it doesn't taste like a cow) and mixes smoothly into the brand's chocolate, vanilla, and other protein powder offerings.

Tailor Made Nutrition's labor of love isn't just a superior alternative to traditional whey protein powders. It's also a readily available one now that the brand has officially listed the label on Amazon.

The move exponentially increases the reach for the company as it looks to market its groundbreaking beef-protein-based supplement to a larger U.S. consumer base. With a transparent label and a studiously low price-point, the hypoallergenic formula has massive market potential, particularly as the brand begins to find its sea legs on a larger national stage.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a product line created by the health-conscious supplement and health food retailer Tailor Made Nutrition. The Minnesota-based parent company has begun a concerted push to market its popular hypoallergenic Ultimate Paleo Protein product line to a larger national audience.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Amodeo

(954) 674-3773

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultimate Paleo Protein