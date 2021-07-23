Tailor Made Nutrition Is Courting a New Health Food Customer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports nutrition brand Ultimate Paleo Protein offers a delicious, hypoallergenic take on the idea of a protein supplement. The brand's product line is successfully pursuing a growing national customer base. However, the folks behind the label didn't start this way. While they've always catered to individual customers, the brand's parent company, Tailor Made Nutrition, has historically worked with a B2B audience. The shift to a B2C focus via its new brand marks a new threshold for the enterprising Minnesota-based health and wellness company.

Tailor Made Nutrition is a brand that has operated out of the Twin Cities area for over a dozen years. The company has a storefront that specializes in providing hypoallergenic foods to its customers. Since its inception, the organization has made its bread and butter (gluten-free and grass-fed, respectively, of course) by operating in a B2B mindset. The brand consistently works with local clinicians, doctors, and other medical professionals who operate in the local area.

More recently, Tailor Made Nutrition's familiarity with the hypoallergenic world has also led to the development of a unique line of sports nutrition supplements: Ultimate Paleo Protein. The label boasts an impressive selection of protein powders and related items.

Ultimate Paleo Protein products are made using protein from grass-fed, pasture-raised beef. In the words of company president Jeff Landro, Ultimate Paleo products use "a clean great tasting protein that mixes easy, is non-GMO, is free of hormones and antibiotics, and is hypoallergenic."

Over time, this promotion of its new Ultimate Paleo Protein product line has led to a natural expansion in the parent company's focus. Tailor Made Nutrition has necessarily shifted from its local, B2B target as it courts a larger, nationwide consumer audience.

The focus of the Ultimate Paleo Protein message is key here. The product isn't just for those dealing with food sensitivities. It isn't even merely for athletes or nutritional enthusiasts. As Landro succinctly puts it, the product is "great for all ages and activities."

In other words, Ultimate Paleo Protein is a dietary supplement for everyone living their daily lives. Its elite, effective nature can boost the health and enhance the performance of everyone, whether they're 6 years old, 90 years old, or anything in between.

This broader market focus — backed by a genuinely high-quality line of products — has had the synergistic effect of putting Tailor Made Nutrition and its Ultimate Paleo Protein label on the map. The well-established enterprise is quickly growing beyond its Twin City roots. It's becoming a nationally recognized label that is fueling Americans from coast to coast, no matter what age, interest, or activity may be driving them.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a growing line of beef protein powder products. Owned by Tailor Made Nutrition, the brand is committed to the quality and transparency of its ingredients. Its products are proudly paleo and keto-friendly as well as gluten-, dairy-, soy-, and egg-free.

Please direct inquiries to:

Lia Masarotto

(954) 749-6287

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultimate Paleo Protein