Tailor Made Nutrition Makes The Leap From Healthcare To Consumers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailor Made Nutrition understands the needs of a hypoallergenic diet. The health food brand has operated a storefront in the Twin City area for well over a decade. During that time, they've worked intimately with a variety of local clinicians and medical doctors to provide their patients gluten free, hypoallergenic food and dietary supplements.

Over time, the Tailor Made team, led by company president, Jeff Landro, began to see a need in the larger health and wellness market for an allergy-friendly protein powder that was made with clean ingredients. This led to the development of their popular line of protein supplements, Ultimate Paleo Protein.

The development team knew that the solution had to steer away from common dairy-based whey protein powders, and eventually, they found their answer in the form of beef protein. Beef protein powder performs as well as whey protein powder while also sporting a plethora of diet-friendly benefits.

Of course, with a background in the health food industry, the Tailor Made team knew the importance of using quality ingredients. The beef protein that they source comes from grass-fed, pasture-raised cattle and is non-GMO. It is also combined with collagen peptides, with the pair of ingredients being agglomerated or instantized to ensure maximum absorbability.

As the pièce de résistance, beef protein powder has a very neutral taste. This has allowed the Tailor Made team to create a series of delectable flavor options, including popular choices like chocolate and vanilla. These are as easy on the palette as they are on the stomach.

The end result of all of this R&D was Ultimate Paleo Protein. The protein powder is an effective, high-quality, hypoallergenic option for anyone interested in a protein supplement. The best part is, Tailor Made Nutrition has finally made the leap into the larger consumer arena by making the brand available on a national scale.

With Ultimate Paleo Protein, Tailor Made Nutrition has put its mark on the map. The supplement is quickly gaining momentum as it works its way into the spotlight of a larger nationwide audience.

As more consumers continue to wake up to the benefits of beef protein powder, Ultimate Paleo Protein stands as an effective, affordable solution not just for Tailor Made Nutrition's local crowd, but for anyone with an internet connection and a mailing address. In a word, it's a hypoallergenic protein supplement for everyone.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a beef protein powder brand that operates under its parent company Tailor Made Nutrition. The Minnesota-based health food experts have run a brick-and-mortar store for over 12 years and have recently expanded by offering their ground-breaking protein formula to a growing national audience. Learn more about Ultimate Paleo Protein at ultimatepaleoprotein.com .

