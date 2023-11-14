Tailor-Made: Studio Image Makes Promotional Products Personal, Fun and Easy

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Image, Inc. the Women-Owned parent organization of Chalk Ink® is excited to announce the launch of Studio Image Promotions, and their brand-new website .

With a fresh design and user-friendly features, the website is tailor-made for businesses looking to elevate their brand presence through custom-printed products. The site offers curated collections of beautiful products, with thousands of options and our new easy-quoting tool .

Studio Image Promotions is dedicated to providing beautiful custom merch for brands of all sizes! Check out our new site today!

For entrepreneur Danielle Robb and the Studio Image, Inc. Team, innovation and customer service go hand in hand. A lifelong creative, with a passion for problem solving, Robb's next venture is to dive into the promotional product sector and make it uniquely her own.

Studio Image Promotions products go beyond the norm. The company covers the gamut of brandable items while prioritizing quality, creativity and design, to make every customer experience feel "tailor-made".

Personal customer service is what sets Studio Image Promotions apart from the herd. "We get excited when customers call us looking for something unique," Robb notes. "There's no problem we can't ﬁx. Challenges are exciting for us. We want to be a creative solution from start to ﬁnish. We love what we do and we're very good at it!"

For more information about Studio Image Promotions, An Austin Promotional Products Company , please visit our website.

About Studio Image Promotions:

Studio Image Promotions, a subsidiary of Studio Image, Inc., is a leading B2B promotional products company based in Austin, Texas. With a legacy spanning over two decades, Studio Image Promotions specializes in providing beautiful custom-printed products that elevate brands and create memorable experiences. Our commitment to excellence and dedication to customer satisfaction make us the go-to choice for businesses seeking top-tier promotional products.

