Tailor On Tap Launches Exclusive Discounts for Local Residents and a Chance to Win a Free Suit!

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailor On Tap, the only FULLY Custom bespoke clothier in Tysons, is thrilled to announce the opening of our new showroom in The Boro! To celebrate this exciting milestone, we are launching two initiatives designed to engage our local community and enhance your wardrobe.

Exclusive Discounts For Local Residents: To show our appreciation for the incredible residents of Tysons and the surrounding area, Tailor On Tap is offering an exclusive 25% discount on all custom clothing for local customers. This special offer encourages our neighbors to visit our store and experience the luxury of bespoke tailoring while fostering goodwill and building a loyal customer base within our community. Present proof of residency within a 20-mile radius of our store, at the time of purchase to take advantage of this fantastic discount!

Win A Free Suit!: In addition to the exclusive discounts, we're excited to announce our "Dress To Impress" contest on Instagram! Participants can enter for a chance to win a bespoke suit by following our Instagram account, sharing our contest post, and tagging friends!

The contest starts on 9/25/2024 and will run until 1/08/2024. Be sure to check out our Instagram page for all the details and to enter! Instagram: @TailorOnTap

At Tailor On Tap, we pride ourselves on providing exceptional custom clothing tailored to your unique style and fit. No more off-the-rack or made-to-measure! During your consultation, enjoy complimentary wine, beer, or whiskey while we cultivate the perfect experience for you. Whether you're looking for a suit for a special occasion or a stylish addition to your everyday wardrobe, we're here to cater to your every need.

Visit us today at Tailor On Tap, Located at 8301 Greensboro Dr. Suite E, Tysons, VA 22102, or call us at (571)353-1975 to learn more about our exclusive offers and how you can participate in the contest. You can also book an appointment here: https://www.tailorontap.com/tysons-corner-showroom

About Tailor On Tap: Tailor On Tap is a bespoke custom clothier dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized clothing solutions. With a commitment to craftsmanship and client satisfaction, we specialize in tailoring suits, shirts, skirts, and more for both men and women to fit your style and preferences.

