Tailor on Tap to Hold Grand Opening for Tysons Corner Showroom

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom clothing brand, Tailor on Tap, announces the grand opening of their showroom in Tysons Corner Center.

"I'm excited to bring our custom clothing options to Tysons Corner shoppers," said Adam D'Angelo, founder and CEO. "I founded Tailor on Tap to provide high-end, tailor-made clothing to anyone from college students and athletes to young professionals. Our new showroom allows them a chance to meet with stylists, browse fabrics, and create their unique pieces in comfort and style."

Tailor on Tap is located in Tysons Corner Center, Level 1 between Arhaus and Seasons 52. Founder and CEO, Adam D'Angelo

The digitally native brand started operations in Pittsburgh, PA in 2018, but expanded with the Tysons location to offer a unique shopping experience, complete with complementary wine and spirits, to anyone with a fondness for bespoke clothing. The showroom offers shoppers all the comforts of home while they peruse hundreds of suit and shirt fabrics, as well as dozens of threads and buttons, with their own personal Style Consultant – all to achieve their own unique look.

To celebrate the opening, Tailor on Tap will hold a private, invite-only event on Thursday, October 15, followed by a public grand opening on Friday, October 16, 2020. In addition to enjoying the live music and free food and viewing sample fabrics and clothing, attendees will be able to set up private appointments with a Style Consultant or get fitted during the event.

Several promotions will be running throughout the grand opening celebration. The first 50 shoppers to enter the store on Friday will receive gift bags, valued over $100. Shoppers who spend over $749 will receive a custom blazer for free. There will be additional giveaways, including the brand's new service, a Wardrobe Review, throughout the weekend.

"We're excited to bring Tailor on Tap to Tysons' shoppers," said Kayla Druga, VP of organizational development and marketing. "Our Style Consultants aren't your average retail employees; they're trained in fashion design and merchandising, and all have impeccable taste when it comes to putting patterns, colors, and designs together. The initial response has been great, and we believe there is great potential for us to broaden our consumer base with our new showroom."

The showroom, which opened on September 12, 2020, is located in Tysons Corner Center, BrandBox, Level 1, between Arhaus and Season's 52. Store hours are 11:00 – 7:00, or by private appointment with a Style Consultant.

About Tailor on Tap

Tailor on Tap was founded because of a passion for bespoke clothing and recognition of the need for greater accessibility to this product. In a world where anyone can buy the same mass-produced, ill-fitting suits from traditional retailers, Tailor on Tap makes it possible to create and elevate one's unique style, streamlining the process for both men and women to acquire custom high-end clothing that is tailored to their exact body measurements. Learn more at www.tailorontap.com.

