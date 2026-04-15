Tailored Bottling Solutions Launches Licensed Alcohol Production at Miami Facility, Secures Multi-Year Agreements

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailored Bottling Solutions ("TBS"), a co-packing platform backed by Rucker Investments, has launched licensed ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol production at its TBS South facility in Miami, expanding its capabilities as a co-packing partner to beverage brands.

The move comes as RTD and alcohol brands face increasing pressure to scale quickly while managing production complexity and regulatory requirements.

Tailored Bottling Solutions has launched licensed ready-to-drink alcohol production at its TBS South facility in Miami. Post this

TBS South is now fully operational and has completed multiple large-scale production runs for a nationally distributed brand. The company also secured multi-year production agreements extending into 2026, signaling strong early demand.

The Miami facility supports canning from 7.5 ounces to 24 ounces, with flexible pack formats including four-, six-, and eight-packs, variety packs, and other package configurations designed to execute an omni-channel commercial approach. The facility has an annual capacity of 100 million units.

"Great brands are moving faster and need production partners with tailored solutions," said Dave Burke, CEO, Tailored Bottling Solutions. "Adding ready to drink alcohol to our non-alcohol capabilities allows us to deliver at speed and flexibility at scale."

TBS South operates in compliance with all applicable federal and state regulatory requirements for alcohol production.

Strategically located in Miami, the facility enhances TBS's ability to serve customers across the Southeast and broader U.S.

TBS is currently onboarding new brand partners for 2026 production.

About Tailored Bottling Solutions

Tailored Bottling Solutions, backed by Rucker Investments, provides co-packing and production solutions for beverage brands, supporting emerging companies, established brands, and private equity-backed platforms. The company focuses on scalable manufacturing and helping partners bring products to market quickly and reliably.

For more information, visit: https://tailoredbottlingsolutions.com

SOURCE Tailored Bottling Solutions