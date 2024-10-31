Tailored Brands Announces $5.5 Million Donation to U.S. Veterans Organizations Through its 2024 "Threads of Valor" Campaign

The Company has now reached $12 million in donations since the campaign's inception in 2022, primarily driven by customer contributions

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veteran's Day, Tailored Brands, Inc. (the "Company") is proud to announce its annual donation to the Veteran community, offering support to service members and their families through, in large part, customer contributions. Since its launch in November 2022, the retailer's "Threads of Valor" campaign has generated more than 3.1 million unique contributions from customers across the country, totaling $12 million in donations when combined with Tailored Brands' $2 million in additional funding over the past two years.

The Threads of Valor campaign invites customers to contribute $1, $3, or $5 at checkout in Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and K&G stores across the U.S. This collective generosity has resulted in record-breaking contributions, raising $4.5 million in 2024 through customer donations alone, with an additional $1 million provided by Tailored Brands. This simple act of kindness has significantly funded organizations that provide essential services such as housing, healthcare, family support, and Service Dogs for Veterans in need.

The retailer continues its longstanding commitment to the Veteran community by dividing the $5.5 million raised over the last 12 months across an expanded roster of six organizations: Hire Heroes USA, K9s For Warriors, Fisher House Foundation, Semper Fi & America's Fund, Stop Soldier Suicide, and Folds of Honor. In a further commitment, Tailored Brands is also allocating $500,000 as part of their partnership with the Kenneth Cole Foundation to fund Veterans' social causes.

"Supporting the Veteran community has always been a priority for Tailored Brands," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "With the introduction of the Threads of Valor campaign, we saw that our customers share our values and their generosity continues to exceed our expectations. It is because of them that we're able to expand our support through partnerships with organizations that have a meaningful impact on the lives of Veterans and their families."

Stop Soldier Suicide, a first-time donation recipient this year, is dedicated to preventing suicide among military members, Veterans, and their families by providing support, resources, and education. Their programs help identify at-risk individuals and connect them with the necessary services to ensure their mental well-being. The funding from Tailored Brands will help expand their outreach and provide critical support to those in need.

Tailored Brands' donations to Fisher House Foundation will go toward the construction of additional homes across the U.S., providing families of Veterans a comfortable place to stay near VA and military hospitals while their loved ones receive care.

With support from Tailored Brands, Hire Heroes USA continues to help military members, Veterans, and their spouses transition into civilian careers and Tailored Brands is the primary sponsor of the Junior Enlisted Program. Over the past six years, this partnership has been pivotal in creating employment opportunities for thousands of Veterans.

Thanks to this year's funds, at K9s for Warriors the Company has sponsored 25 Service Dogs to be paired with Veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war. The impact of these trained service animals is life-changing, offering crucial emotional and physical support.

Continued funding from Tailored Brands will aid Semper Fi & America's Fund in offering caregiver retreats and critical programs, which provides lifetime support for our Nation's wounded, ill, and injured service members, Veterans, and military families.

Moreover, through the retailer's contributions to Folds of Honor, the organization will provide educational scholarships to the families of disabled or fallen U.S. service members.

Tailored Brands continues to expand the impact of its "Threads of Valor" campaign, and will welcome Operation Gratitude to its roster of Veteran service organizations in 2025. By sending more than 1 million care packages annually to deployed troops, Veterans, and first responders, the organization's efforts not only boost morale but also provide essential items to those on the frontlines.

These donations are made possible because of the generosity of Tailored Brands customers, who have given $10 million since 2022. Combined with the $2 million donated from Tailored Brands, Threads of Valor has contributed $12 million to date. Tailored Brands customers will have continued opportunities to donate to these organizations throughout the year at any Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and K&G store.

For more information on the Threads of Valor campaign or to find a store near you, please visit www.tailoredbrands.com/responsibility/community-giving/ .

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands is a leading omnichannel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. We help our customers look and feel their best for their most important moments through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore. For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com , www.menswearhouse.com , www.josbank.com , www.mooresclothing.ca , and www.kgstores.com .

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of nearly 100 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical facilities nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical facility they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. To learn more, visit fisherhouse.org.

About Hire Heroes USA

Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, Veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. We offer individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking Veterans and military spouses annually. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, our services are always free to clients. In 2020, we helped 11,580 service members, Veterans and military spouses find gainful employment. Since Hire Heroes USA's founding, more than 60,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. All Hire Heroes services are being offered online or over the phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes our volunteer services, which allow industry professionals to mentor and guide clients during their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org .

About K-9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation's largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With most dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona's OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs' ability to help mitigate their Veteran's symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans' mental health and contributing to policy-level reform. The organization's operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Warrior Ranch (Helotes, TX).

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org .

About Stop Soldier Suicide

Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing suicide among military service members and Veterans has been at the forefront of providing critical support and resources to those in need since 2010. From its beginnings as a living room crisis phone line, SSS has grown into an innovative suicide intervention effort, delivering evidence-based clinical interventions focused on preventing suicide every day for service members and Veterans at the highest risk.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Beginning in 2022, Folds of Honor expanded its mission to include first responders. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as post-secondary tuition. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, who is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. For more information visit FoldsOfHonor.org.

About Semper Fi & America's Fund

Semper Fi & America's Fund cares for our Nation's critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families and was started in 2004 by military spouses who immediately jumped in to provide bedside support to wounded and injured service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Since then, it has provided more than $500 million in financial grants, programs, and services, to 33,000 service members, veterans, and military families. Now with 20 years of serving military families, it is considered one of the Nation's most trusted charities, one of only four veteran nonprofits to receive an A+ rating from CharityWatch, out of more than 45,000 veteran organizations. Supporting all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, Semper Fi & America's Fund provides one-on-one case management, connection, and lifetime support. Today. Tomorrow. Together. Learn more at: https://thefund.org .

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude provides opportunities for the American people to express their gratitude and show our Military and first responders that what they do matters. Since 2003, with the help of our nationwide network of Volunteers, we have sent a total of 4 million Care Packages containing carefully chosen items meant to boost the morale and resilience of our service members and give them warm reminders of home. Today we send up to 200,000 Care Packages per year, and we are committed to growing that number to more than 1 million per year by 2027.

