Tailored Brands Honored With 2018 Circle Of Excellence Award

"We chose Tailored Brands for the 2018 award because of its sustainable supply chain management strategies and for its commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship," said Amy Thorn, Executive Director, DBM Association. "Tailored Brands' pursuit of growth through leadership in environmental, socially responsible, and ethical business practices reflects the broader set of commitments typical of companies who receive the Circle of Excellence Award."

Tailored Brands Chief Executive Officer Doug Ewert said, "We thank the DBM for recognizing our commitment to sustainable business practices. We believe in doing what's right for our employees, partnering with suppliers who adhere to our code of conduct, giving back to the communities we serve and improving our environmental impact."

About the Circle of Excellence Award

As a recognized symbol of quality, the Circle of Excellence Award is presented by the Distribution Business Management (DBM) Association to leading companies in various industries, who represent the highest standards of quality and provide a model for all businesses. Moreover, it signifies the important attributes and characteristics of Consistency, Integrity, Responsibility, Commitment, Leadership and Excellence which the people in an organization exhibit and uphold.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

As the leading specialty retailer of men's tailored clothing and largest men's formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G. We also operate an international corporate apparel and workwear group consisting of Dimensions, Alexandra and Yaffy in the United Kingdom and Twin Hill in the United States.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.josephabboud.com, www.mooresclothing.com, www.kgstores.com, www.dimensions.co.uk, www.alexandra.co.uk. and www.twinhill.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

(281) 776-7575

ir@tailoredbrands.com

Julie MacMedan, VP, Investor Relations

Tailored Brands, Inc

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tailored-brands-honored-with-2018-circle-of-excellence-award-300660400.html

SOURCE Tailored Brands, Inc.

Related Links

www.tailoredbrands.com

