Tailored Brands, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results

FREMONT, Calif., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) today announced consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended May 5, 2018.
For the first quarter ended May 5, 2018, the Company reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.27 and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.50, compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.04 and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.27 last year.
"Our improved first quarter results reflect continued execution on our growth strategies," said Tailored Brands CEO Doug Ewert. "Our brand campaigns are resonating with new and existing customers, helping drive positive 2.1% retail segment comps through increased transactions and new customer acquisition. We continue to grow our custom business and enhance our offering with standard three-week delivery for Made-in-America custom suits. In addition, we are improving our omni-channel experience, with the launch of LIVE!, which connects customers on our e-commerce websites with our expert in-store sales associates."
Ewert added, "We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet. During the quarter, we refinanced our term loan on favorable terms, extending its maturity to 2025, and we reduced our total debt by $110 million."
First quarter 2018 results include $11.9 million of non-cash charges related to the April 2018 refinancing of the Company's term loan, primarily consisting of the write-off of deferred financing costs and original issue discount, and a $3.6 million non-cash loss upon closing the previously announced divestiture of the MW Cleaners business.
First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
|
Net Sales Summary(1)
|
Net Sales (U.S.
|
% Total
|
Comparable
|
Retail
|
$754.8
|
4.1%
|
2.1%
|
Men's Wearhouse
|
$447.8
|
6.6%
|
3.2%
|
Jos. A. Bank
|
$169.1
|
1.1%
|
1.2%
|
K&G
|
$89.3
|
0.7%
|
-1.7%
|
Moores(3)
|
$46.1
|
13.0%
|
1.8%
|
MW Cleaners(4)
|
$2.6
|
-70.0%
|
Corporate Apparel
|
$63.1
|
9.6%
|
Total Company
|
$818.0
|
4.5%
|
(1)
|
Amounts may not sum due to rounded numbers.
|
(2)
|
Comparable sales is defined as net sales from stores open at least 12 months at period end and includes e-commerce sales. Due to the 53-week to 52-week calendar shift, first quarter 2018 comparable sales are compared with the 13-week period ended May 6, 2017.
|
(3)
|
The Moores comparable sales change is based on the Canadian dollar.
|
(4)
|
On March 3, 2018, the Company sold its MW Cleaners business.
Net Sales
Total net sales increased 4.5% to $818.0 million. Retail net sales increased 4.1% primarily due to the benefit from the 53-week to 52-week calendar shift and an earlier Easter, as well as the increase in retail segment comparable sales of 2.1%. Corporate apparel net sales increased 9.6%, or $5.5 million, almost entirely due to the impact of a stronger British pound this year compared to last year.
Comparable Sales
Men's Wearhouse comparable sales increased 3.2%. Comparable sales for clothing increased primarily due to an increase in transactions, partially offset by a decrease in units per transaction, while average unit retail was flat. Comparable rental services revenue decreased 3.9%, primarily reflecting a continued shift to purchase suits for special occasions that more than offset the benefit of an earlier prom season.
Jos. A. Bank comparable sales increased 1.2% primarily due to an increase in transactions and units per transaction that more than offset a decrease in average unit retail.
K&G comparable sales decreased 1.7% primarily due to lower transactions and a decrease in average unit retail partially offset by an increase in units per transaction.
Moores comparable sales increased 1.8% primarily due to an increase in transactions and units per transaction that more than offset a decrease in average unit retail.
Gross Margin
On a GAAP basis, consolidated gross margin was $345.2 million, an increase of $12.8 million, primarily due to the increase in net sales. As a percent of sales, consolidated gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 42.2%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated gross margin decreased 40 basis points, primarily due to a decrease in retail gross margin rate.
On a GAAP basis, retail gross margin was $328.8 million, an increase of $12.1 million. As a percent of sales, retail gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 43.6%. On an adjusted basis, retail gross margin increased $10.7 million while the retail gross margin rate decreased 30 basis points primarily due to increased promotional activities, mostly offset by lower occupancy costs as a percent of sales.
Advertising Expense
Advertising expense decreased $1.0 million to $41.2 million and decreased 40 basis points as a percent of sales to 5.0%.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A")
On a GAAP basis, SG&A decreased $8.1 million to $251.1 million and decreased 240 basis points as a percent of sales. On an adjusted basis, SG&A increased $4.0 million to $247.5 million primarily due to higher employee-related benefit costs and increased incentive compensation expense, but decreased 80 basis points as a percent of sales to 30.3%.
Operating Income
On a GAAP basis, operating income was $52.9 million compared to $31.0 million last year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $56.5 million compared to $48.2 million last year. As a percent of sales, adjusted operating margin increased 70 basis points to 6.9%.
Net Interest Expense and Net Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
Net interest expense was $21.9 million compared to $25.6 million last year. The decrease in interest expense was due to reducing our outstanding debt.
On a GAAP basis, net loss on extinguishment of debt was $12.7 million compared to a net gain on extinguishment of debt of $0.7 million last year. The net loss on extinguishment of debt includes $11.9 million related to the write-off of deferred financing costs and original issue discount resulting from the Company's refinancing of its Term Loan. On an adjusted basis, net loss on extinguishment of debt was $0.9 million compared to a net gain on extinguishment of debt of $0.7 million last year.
Effective Tax Rate
On a GAAP basis, the effective tax rate was 24.0% compared to 70.2% last year. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 25.0% compared to 42.9% last year. Both the GAAP and the adjusted effective tax rate reflect the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. In the first quarter of last year, the adjusted effective tax rate of 42.9% was impacted by new accounting guidance related to stock-based compensation.
Net Earnings and EPS
On a GAAP basis, net earnings were $13.9 million compared to net earnings of $1.8 million last year. Diluted EPS was $0.27 compared to diluted EPS of $0.04 last year.
On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $25.3 million compared to net earnings of $13.3 million last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.50 compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27 last year.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2018 were $93.2 million, an increase of $26.6 million compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017. There were no borrowings outstanding on our revolving credit facility at the end of the first quarter of 2018.
Inventories decreased $140.6 million, or 14.3%, to $843.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018 compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017, primarily due to a 15.0% reduction in retail segment inventories, with the largest reduction at Jos. A. Bank.
In April 2018, the Company refinanced its term loan and extended its maturity to April 2025. Total debt at the end of the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $1.3 billion, down $301.4 million compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017. During the first quarter, the Company made a total of $95.7 million in payments on its term loan, including $93.4 million in conjunction with the refinancing. In addition, during the first quarter, the Company repurchased and retired $17.6 million in face value of its senior notes.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2018 was $120.2 million compared to $33.4 million last year. The increase was driven by a favorable change in accounts payable primarily due to timing of vendor payments for inventory, as well as higher net earnings and expected lower inventory purchases.
Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2018 were $11.0 million compared to $17.8 million last year.
FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK
The Company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2018 as follows:
- Earnings per Share: The Company expects to achieve adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.35 to $2.50.
- Comparable Sales: The Company expects comparable sales for Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank to be positive low-single-digits, Moores comparable sales to be flat-to-up slightly and K&G comparable sales to be flat-to-down slightly.
- Effective Tax Rate: The Company expects the effective tax rate to be approximately 25%.
- Inventory: The Company expects to reduce inventories by a high-single-digit percentage.
- Capital Expenditures: The Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $100 million.
- Depreciation and Amortization: The Company expects depreciation and amortization of approximately $100 million.
- Real Estate: The Company expects approximately net 10 store closures in 2018 resulting from its continuous review of its real estate portfolio for opportunities to optimize its fleet as lease terms expire.
The Company noted that fiscal 2018 is a 52-week year versus the 53-week fiscal 2017.
|
STORE INFORMATION
|
May 5, 2018
|
April 29, 2017
|
February 3, 2018
|
Number
|
Sq. Ft.
(000's)
|
Number
|
Sq. Ft.
(000's)
|
Number
|
Sq. Ft.
(000's)
|
Men's Wearhouse (a)
|
720
|
4,040.8
|
717
|
4,027.8
|
719
|
4,036.0
|
Jos. A. Bank (b)
|
491
|
2,309.9
|
503
|
2,375.2
|
491
|
2,309.9
|
Men's Wearhouse and Tux
|
50
|
74.5
|
56
|
83.8
|
51
|
77.0
|
The Tuxedo Shop @ Macy's (c)
|
-
|
-
|
170
|
84.0
|
-
|
-
|
Moores
|
126
|
787.5
|
126
|
789.1
|
126
|
787.5
|
K&G (d)
|
89
|
2,043.5
|
91
|
2,113.5
|
90
|
2,065.0
|
Total
|
1,476
|
9,256.2
|
1,663
|
9,473.4
|
1,477
|
9,275.4
|
(a) Includes one Joseph Abboud store.
|
(b) Excludes 14 franchise stores.
|
(c) All Tuxedo Shop @ Macy's stores were closed in the second quarter of 2017.
|
(d) 85, 86, and 86 stores offering women's apparel at the end of each period, respectively.
Tailored Brands, Inc.
|
(1)
|
In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, adjusted items consist of a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the refinancing of our term loan and a loss upon closing the previously announced divestiture of the MW Cleaners business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2017, adjusted items consisted of costs to terminate our tuxedo rental license agreement with Macy's. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information on items excluded from adjusted EPS.
(Tables Follow)
|
TAILORED BRANDS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended May 5, 2018 and April 29, 2017
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
% of
|
% of
|
2018
|
Sales
|
2017
|
Sales
|
Net sales:
|
Retail clothing product
|
$ 613,644
|
75.0%
|
$ 583,585
|
74.5%
|
Rental services
|
100,227
|
12.3%
|
94,820
|
12.1%
|
Alteration and other services
|
40,972
|
5.0%
|
46,900
|
6.0%
|
Total retail sales
|
754,843
|
92.3%
|
725,305
|
92.6%
|
Corporate apparel clothing product
|
63,121
|
7.7%
|
57,601
|
7.4%
|
Total net sales
|
817,964
|
100.0%
|
782,906
|
100.0%
|
Total cost of sales
|
472,740
|
57.8%
|
450,466
|
57.5%
|
Gross margin (a):
|
Retail clothing product
|
337,424
|
55.0%
|
330,706
|
56.7%
|
Rental services
|
85,570
|
85.4%
|
78,652
|
82.9%
|
Alteration and other services
|
6,794
|
16.6%
|
12,428
|
26.5%
|
Occupancy costs
|
(101,019)
|
-13.4%
|
(105,089)
|
-14.5%
|
Total retail gross margin
|
328,769
|
43.6%
|
316,697
|
43.7%
|
Corporate apparel clothing product
|
16,455
|
26.1%
|
15,743
|
27.3%
|
Total gross margin
|
345,224
|
42.2%
|
332,440
|
42.5%
|
Advertising expense
|
41,233
|
5.0%
|
42,252
|
5.4%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
251,094
|
30.7%
|
259,186
|
33.1%
|
Operating income
|
52,897
|
6.5%
|
31,002
|
4.0%
|
Interest expense, net
|
(21,896)
|
-2.7%
|
(25,554)
|
-3.3%
|
(Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt, net
|
(12,711)
|
-1.6%
|
715
|
0.1%
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
18,290
|
2.2%
|
6,163
|
0.8%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
4,381
|
0.5%
|
4,324
|
0.6%
|
Net earnings
|
$ 13,909
|
1.7%
|
$ 1,839
|
0.2%
|
Net earnings per diluted common share
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.04
|
Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding
|
50,720
|
49,151
|
(a) Gross margin percent of sales is calculated as a percentage of related sales.
|
TAILORED BRANDS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
May 5,
|
April 29,
|
2018
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 93,166
|
$ 66,580
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
87,411
|
84,016
|
Inventories
|
843,671
|
984,221
|
Other current assets
|
69,937
|
69,288
|
Total current assets
|
1,094,185
|
1,204,105
|
Property and equipment, net
|
437,944
|
467,661
|
Rental product, net
|
128,744
|
147,495
|
Goodwill
|
104,802
|
117,585
|
Intangible assets, net
|
167,320
|
170,966
|
Other assets
|
12,827
|
6,423
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,945,822
|
$ 2,114,235
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 192,878
|
$ 171,886
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
350,414
|
303,602
|
Income taxes payable
|
1,740
|
2,861
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
9,000
|
13,379
|
Total current liabilities
|
554,032
|
491,728
|
Long-term debt, net
|
1,277,508
|
1,574,486
|
Deferred taxes and other liabilities
|
151,503
|
161,600
|
Total liabilities
|
1,983,043
|
2,227,814
|
Shareholders' deficit:
|
Preferred stock
|
-
|
-
|
Common stock
|
496
|
490
|
Capital in excess of par
|
494,849
|
474,369
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(510,441)
|
(546,230)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(22,125)
|
(42,208)
|
Total shareholders' deficit
|
(37,221)
|
(113,579)
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
|
$ 1,945,822
|
$ 2,114,235
|
TAILORED BRANDS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended May 5, 2018 and April 29, 2017
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
Net earnings
|
$ 13,909
|
$ 1,839
|
Non-cash adjustments to net earnings:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
26,679
|
26,426
|
Rental product amortization
|
8,756
|
7,878
|
Asset impairment charges
|
269
|
2,867
|
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net
|
12,711
|
(715)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount on long-term debt
|
1,333
|
1,849
|
Loss on disposition of assets
|
3,618
|
1,437
|
Other
|
5,402
|
4,676
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
47,551
|
(12,906)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
120,228
|
33,351
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(10,980)
|
(17,786)
|
Proceeds from divestiture of business
|
17,732
|
-
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash
|
-
|
(457)
|
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|
-
|
12
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
6,752
|
(18,231)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
Payments on original term loan
|
(993,420)
|
(1,750)
|
Proceeds from new term loan
|
895,500
|
-
|
Payments on new term loan
|
(2,250)
|
-
|
Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility
|
1,500
|
137,650
|
Payments on asset-based revolving credit facility
|
(1,500)
|
(137,650)
|
Repurchase and retirement of senior notes
|
(18,240)
|
(6,601)
|
Deferred financing costs
|
(5,576)
|
-
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(9,618)
|
(9,131)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
3,649
|
467
|
Tax payments related to vested deferred stock units
|
(5,025)
|
(1,632)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(134,980)
|
(18,647)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
(2,441)
|
(782)
|
DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(10,441)
|
(4,309)
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
103,607
|
70,889
|
Balance at end of period
|
$ 93,166
|
$ 66,580
TAILORED BRANDS, INC.
UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to providing financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided adjusted information for the fiscal first quarters of 2018 and 2017 as well as forecasted information for our fiscal year ending February 2, 2019. This non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance by removing the impacts of large, unusual or unique transactions that we believe are not indicative of our core business results. For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, these items consist of a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the refinancing of our term loan and a loss upon closing of the previously announced divestiture of our MW Cleaners business. For the first quarter of fiscal 2017, these items consisted of costs to terminate our tuxedo rental license agreement with Macy's.
Management uses these adjusted results to assess the Company's performance, to make decisions about how to allocate resources and to develop expectations for future performance. In addition, adjusted EPS is used as a performance measure in the Company's executive compensation program to determine the number of performance units that are ultimately earned for certain equity awards.
The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP information to our actual results follow and amounts may not sum due to rounded numbers. In addition, only the line items affected by adjustments are shown in the tables.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Consolidated Statements of Earnings Information
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted - Three Months Ended May 5, 2018
|
Consolidated Results
|
GAAP Results
|
Divestiture of
|
Refinancing of
|
Total
|
Non-GAAP
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$ 251,094
|
$ (3,612)
|
$ -
|
$ (3,612)
|
$ 247,482
|
Operating income
|
52,897
|
3,612
|
3,612
|
56,509
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt(2)
|
(12,711)
|
11,858
|
11,858
|
(853)
|
Provision for income taxes(3)
|
4,381
|
4,053
|
8,434
|
Net earnings
|
13,909
|
11,418
|
25,327
|
Net earnings per diluted common share
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.50
|
(1) Consists of a $3.6 million loss upon divestiture of MW Cleaners business related to the retail segment.
|
(2) Consists of the elimination of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the refinancing of the Term Loan totaling $11.9 million.
|
(3) The tax effect of the excluded items is computed as the difference between tax expense on a GAAP basis and tax expense on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted - Three Months Ended April 29, 2017
|
Consolidated Results
|
GAAP Results
|
Macy's
|
Total
|
Non-GAAP
|
Rental services gross margin
|
$ 78,652
|
$ 1,416
|
$ 1,416
|
$ 80,068
|
Total retail gross margin
|
316,697
|
1,416
|
1,416
|
318,113
|
Total gross margin
|
332,440
|
1,416
|
1,416
|
333,856
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
259,186
|
(15,736)
|
(15,736)
|
243,450
|
Operating income
|
31,002
|
17,152
|
17,152
|
48,154
|
Provision for income taxes(2)
|
4,324
|
5,671
|
9,995
|
Net earnings
|
1,839
|
11,481
|
13,320
|
Net earnings per diluted common share
|
$ 0.04
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.27
|
(1) Consists of $12.3 million of termination costs, $1.4 million of rental product write-offs, $1.2 million of asset impairment charges and $2.3 million of other costs.
|
(2) The tax effect of the excluded items is computed as the difference between tax expense on a GAAP basis and tax expense on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS for Fiscal 2018
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted – Reconciliation of Forecasted Adjusted EPS for Fiscal 2018
|
Diluted EPS- GAAP Basis
|
$2.12-$2.27
|
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt Related to Term Loan Refinancing
|
$0.18
|
Loss on Divestiture of MW Cleaners
|
$0.05
|
Diluted EPS- Non-GAAP Adjusted (1)
|
$2.35-$2.50
|
(1) Based on forecasted adjusted non-GAAP tax rate of 25%
