Tailored Brands, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results

"Our improved first quarter results reflect continued execution on our growth strategies," said Tailored Brands CEO Doug Ewert. "Our brand campaigns are resonating with new and existing customers, helping drive positive 2.1% retail segment comps through increased transactions and new customer acquisition. We continue to grow our custom business and enhance our offering with standard three-week delivery for Made-in-America custom suits. In addition, we are improving our omni-channel experience, with the launch of LIVE!, which connects customers on our e-commerce websites with our expert in-store sales associates."

Ewert added, "We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet. During the quarter, we refinanced our term loan on favorable terms, extending its maturity to 2025, and we reduced our total debt by $110 million."

First quarter 2018 results include $11.9 million of non-cash charges related to the April 2018 refinancing of the Company's term loan, primarily consisting of the write-off of deferred financing costs and original issue discount, and a $3.6 million non-cash loss upon closing the previously announced divestiture of the MW Cleaners business.

First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Retail $754.8 4.1% 2.1% Men's Wearhouse $447.8 6.6% 3.2% Jos. A. Bank $169.1 1.1% 1.2% K&G $89.3 0.7% -1.7% Moores(3) $46.1 13.0% 1.8% MW Cleaners(4) $2.6 -70.0%

Corporate Apparel $63.1 9.6%









Total Company $818.0 4.5%







(1) Amounts may not sum due to rounded numbers. (2) Comparable sales is defined as net sales from stores open at least 12 months at period end and includes e-commerce sales. Due to the 53-week to 52-week calendar shift, first quarter 2018 comparable sales are compared with the 13-week period ended May 6, 2017. (3) The Moores comparable sales change is based on the Canadian dollar. (4) On March 3, 2018, the Company sold its MW Cleaners business.

Net Sales

Total net sales increased 4.5% to $818.0 million. Retail net sales increased 4.1% primarily due to the benefit from the 53-week to 52-week calendar shift and an earlier Easter, as well as the increase in retail segment comparable sales of 2.1%. Corporate apparel net sales increased 9.6%, or $5.5 million, almost entirely due to the impact of a stronger British pound this year compared to last year.

Comparable Sales

Men's Wearhouse comparable sales increased 3.2%. Comparable sales for clothing increased primarily due to an increase in transactions, partially offset by a decrease in units per transaction, while average unit retail was flat. Comparable rental services revenue decreased 3.9%, primarily reflecting a continued shift to purchase suits for special occasions that more than offset the benefit of an earlier prom season.

Jos. A. Bank comparable sales increased 1.2% primarily due to an increase in transactions and units per transaction that more than offset a decrease in average unit retail.

K&G comparable sales decreased 1.7% primarily due to lower transactions and a decrease in average unit retail partially offset by an increase in units per transaction.

Moores comparable sales increased 1.8% primarily due to an increase in transactions and units per transaction that more than offset a decrease in average unit retail.

Gross Margin

On a GAAP basis, consolidated gross margin was $345.2 million, an increase of $12.8 million, primarily due to the increase in net sales. As a percent of sales, consolidated gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 42.2%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated gross margin decreased 40 basis points, primarily due to a decrease in retail gross margin rate.

On a GAAP basis, retail gross margin was $328.8 million, an increase of $12.1 million. As a percent of sales, retail gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 43.6%. On an adjusted basis, retail gross margin increased $10.7 million while the retail gross margin rate decreased 30 basis points primarily due to increased promotional activities, mostly offset by lower occupancy costs as a percent of sales.

Advertising Expense

Advertising expense decreased $1.0 million to $41.2 million and decreased 40 basis points as a percent of sales to 5.0%.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A")

On a GAAP basis, SG&A decreased $8.1 million to $251.1 million and decreased 240 basis points as a percent of sales. On an adjusted basis, SG&A increased $4.0 million to $247.5 million primarily due to higher employee-related benefit costs and increased incentive compensation expense, but decreased 80 basis points as a percent of sales to 30.3%.

Operating Income

On a GAAP basis, operating income was $52.9 million compared to $31.0 million last year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $56.5 million compared to $48.2 million last year. As a percent of sales, adjusted operating margin increased 70 basis points to 6.9%.

Net Interest Expense and Net Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

Net interest expense was $21.9 million compared to $25.6 million last year. The decrease in interest expense was due to reducing our outstanding debt.

On a GAAP basis, net loss on extinguishment of debt was $12.7 million compared to a net gain on extinguishment of debt of $0.7 million last year. The net loss on extinguishment of debt includes $11.9 million related to the write-off of deferred financing costs and original issue discount resulting from the Company's refinancing of its Term Loan. On an adjusted basis, net loss on extinguishment of debt was $0.9 million compared to a net gain on extinguishment of debt of $0.7 million last year.

Effective Tax Rate

On a GAAP basis, the effective tax rate was 24.0% compared to 70.2% last year. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 25.0% compared to 42.9% last year. Both the GAAP and the adjusted effective tax rate reflect the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. In the first quarter of last year, the adjusted effective tax rate of 42.9% was impacted by new accounting guidance related to stock-based compensation.

Net Earnings and EPS

On a GAAP basis, net earnings were $13.9 million compared to net earnings of $1.8 million last year. Diluted EPS was $0.27 compared to diluted EPS of $0.04 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings were $25.3 million compared to net earnings of $13.3 million last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.50 compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $0.27 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2018 were $93.2 million, an increase of $26.6 million compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017. There were no borrowings outstanding on our revolving credit facility at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Inventories decreased $140.6 million, or 14.3%, to $843.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018 compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017, primarily due to a 15.0% reduction in retail segment inventories, with the largest reduction at Jos. A. Bank.

In April 2018, the Company refinanced its term loan and extended its maturity to April 2025. Total debt at the end of the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $1.3 billion, down $301.4 million compared to the end of the first quarter of 2017. During the first quarter, the Company made a total of $95.7 million in payments on its term loan, including $93.4 million in conjunction with the refinancing. In addition, during the first quarter, the Company repurchased and retired $17.6 million in face value of its senior notes.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2018 was $120.2 million compared to $33.4 million last year. The increase was driven by a favorable change in accounts payable primarily due to timing of vendor payments for inventory, as well as higher net earnings and expected lower inventory purchases.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2018 were $11.0 million compared to $17.8 million last year.

FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

The Company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2018 as follows:

Earnings per Share: The Company expects to achieve adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.35 to $2.50 .

The Company expects to achieve adjusted diluted EPS in the range of to . Comparable Sales: The Company expects comparable sales for Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank to be positive low-single-digits, Moores comparable sales to be flat-to-up slightly and K&G comparable sales to be flat-to-down slightly.

The Company expects comparable sales for Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank to be positive low-single-digits, Moores comparable sales to be flat-to-up slightly and K&G comparable sales to be flat-to-down slightly. Effective Tax Rate: The Company expects the effective tax rate to be approximately 25%.

The Company expects the effective tax rate to be approximately 25%. Inventory: The Company expects to reduce inventories by a high-single-digit percentage.

The Company expects to reduce inventories by a high-single-digit percentage. Capital Expenditures: The Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $100 million .

The Company expects capital expenditures of approximately . Depreciation and Amortization: The Company expects depreciation and amortization of approximately $100 million .

The Company expects depreciation and amortization of approximately . Real Estate: The Company expects approximately net 10 store closures in 2018 resulting from its continuous review of its real estate portfolio for opportunities to optimize its fleet as lease terms expire.

The Company noted that fiscal 2018 is a 52-week year versus the 53-week fiscal 2017.

STORE INFORMATION



May 5, 2018 April 29, 2017 February 3, 2018

Number

of Stores Sq. Ft. (000's) Number

of Stores Sq. Ft. (000's) Number

of Stores Sq. Ft. (000's)













Men's Wearhouse (a) 720 4,040.8 717 4,027.8 719 4,036.0













Jos. A. Bank (b) 491 2,309.9 503 2,375.2 491 2,309.9













Men's Wearhouse and Tux 50 74.5 56 83.8 51 77.0













The Tuxedo Shop @ Macy's (c) - - 170 84.0 - -













Moores 126 787.5 126 789.1 126 787.5













K&G (d) 89 2,043.5 91 2,113.5 90 2,065.0













Total 1,476 9,256.2 1,663 9,473.4 1,477 9,275.4



(a) Includes one Joseph Abboud store. (b) Excludes 14 franchise stores. (c) All Tuxedo Shop @ Macy's stores were closed in the second quarter of 2017. (d) 85, 86, and 86 stores offering women's apparel at the end of each period, respectively.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

As the leading specialty retailer of men's tailored clothing and largest men's formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G. We also operate an international corporate apparel and workwear group consisting of Dimensions, Alexandra and Yaffy in the United Kingdom and Twin Hill in the United States.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.josephabboud.com, www.mooresclothing.com, www.kgstores.com, www.dimensions.co.uk, www.alexandra.co.uk, and www.twinhill.com.

(1) In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, adjusted items consist of a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the refinancing of our term loan and a loss upon closing the previously announced divestiture of the MW Cleaners business. In the first quarter of fiscal 2017, adjusted items consisted of costs to terminate our tuxedo rental license agreement with Macy's. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information on items excluded from adjusted EPS.

(Tables Follow)

TAILORED BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended May 5, 2018 and April 29, 2017 (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended



% of

% of

2018 Sales 2017 Sales









Net sales:







Retail clothing product $ 613,644 75.0% $ 583,585 74.5% Rental services 100,227 12.3% 94,820 12.1% Alteration and other services 40,972 5.0% 46,900 6.0% Total retail sales 754,843 92.3% 725,305 92.6% Corporate apparel clothing product 63,121 7.7% 57,601 7.4% Total net sales 817,964 100.0% 782,906 100.0%









Total cost of sales 472,740 57.8% 450,466 57.5%









Gross margin (a):







Retail clothing product 337,424 55.0% 330,706 56.7% Rental services 85,570 85.4% 78,652 82.9% Alteration and other services 6,794 16.6% 12,428 26.5% Occupancy costs (101,019) -13.4% (105,089) -14.5% Total retail gross margin 328,769 43.6% 316,697 43.7% Corporate apparel clothing product 16,455 26.1% 15,743 27.3% Total gross margin 345,224 42.2% 332,440 42.5%









Advertising expense 41,233 5.0% 42,252 5.4% Selling, general and administrative expenses 251,094 30.7% 259,186 33.1%









Operating income 52,897 6.5% 31,002 4.0%









Interest expense, net (21,896) -2.7% (25,554) -3.3% (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt, net (12,711) -1.6% 715 0.1%









Earnings before income taxes 18,290 2.2% 6,163 0.8%









Provision for income taxes 4,381 0.5% 4,324 0.6%









Net earnings $ 13,909 1.7% $ 1,839 0.2%









Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.27

$ 0.04











Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding 50,720

49,151





(a) Gross margin percent of sales is calculated as a percentage of related sales.

TAILORED BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





May 5,

April 29,



2018

2017









ASSETS















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,166

$ 66,580

Accounts receivable, net 87,411

84,016

Inventories 843,671

984,221

Other current assets 69,937

69,288











Total current assets 1,094,185

1,204,105 Property and equipment, net 437,944

467,661 Rental product, net 128,744

147,495 Goodwill 104,802

117,585 Intangible assets, net 167,320

170,966 Other assets 12,827

6,423











Total assets $ 1,945,822

$ 2,114,235









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 192,878

$ 171,886

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 350,414

303,602

Income taxes payable 1,740

2,861

Current portion of long-term debt 9,000

13,379











Total current liabilities 554,032

491,728









Long-term debt, net 1,277,508

1,574,486 Deferred taxes and other liabilities 151,503

161,600











Total liabilities 1,983,043

2,227,814









Shareholders' deficit:







Preferred stock -

-

Common stock 496

490

Capital in excess of par 494,849

474,369

Accumulated deficit (510,441)

(546,230)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,125)

(42,208)











Total shareholders' deficit (37,221)

(113,579)











Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 1,945,822

$ 2,114,235

TAILORED BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended May 5, 2018 and April 29, 2017 (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



2018

2017









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net earnings $ 13,909

$ 1,839

Non-cash adjustments to net earnings:







Depreciation and amortization 26,679

26,426

Rental product amortization 8,756

7,878

Asset impairment charges 269

2,867

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 12,711

(715)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount on long-term debt 1,333

1,849

Loss on disposition of assets 3,618

1,437

Other 5,402

4,676

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 47,551

(12,906)











Net cash provided by operating activities 120,228

33,351









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures (10,980)

(17,786)

Proceeds from divestiture of business 17,732

-

Acquisition of business, net of cash -

(457)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment -

12











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,752

(18,231)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Payments on original term loan (993,420)

(1,750)

Proceeds from new term loan 895,500

-

Payments on new term loan (2,250)

-

Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility 1,500

137,650

Payments on asset-based revolving credit facility (1,500)

(137,650)

Repurchase and retirement of senior notes (18,240)

(6,601)

Deferred financing costs (5,576)

-

Cash dividends paid (9,618)

(9,131)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,649

467

Tax payments related to vested deferred stock units (5,025)

(1,632)











Net cash used in financing activities (134,980)

(18,647)











Effect of exchange rate changes (2,441)

(782)









DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (10,441)

(4,309)











Balance at beginning of period 103,607

70,889

Balance at end of period $ 93,166

$ 66,580

TAILORED BRANDS, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided adjusted information for the fiscal first quarters of 2018 and 2017 as well as forecasted information for our fiscal year ending February 2, 2019. This non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance by removing the impacts of large, unusual or unique transactions that we believe are not indicative of our core business results. For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, these items consist of a loss on extinguishment of debt related to the refinancing of our term loan and a loss upon closing of the previously announced divestiture of our MW Cleaners business. For the first quarter of fiscal 2017, these items consisted of costs to terminate our tuxedo rental license agreement with Macy's.

Management uses these adjusted results to assess the Company's performance, to make decisions about how to allocate resources and to develop expectations for future performance. In addition, adjusted EPS is used as a performance measure in the Company's executive compensation program to determine the number of performance units that are ultimately earned for certain equity awards.

The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP information to our actual results follow and amounts may not sum due to rounded numbers. In addition, only the line items affected by adjustments are shown in the tables.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Consolidated Statements of Earnings Information

GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted - Three Months Ended May 5, 2018 Consolidated Results GAAP Results Divestiture of

MW Cleaners(1) Refinancing of

Term Loan (2) Total

Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted

Results Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 251,094 $ (3,612) $ - $ (3,612) $ 247,482













Operating income

52,897 3,612

3,612 56,509













Loss on extinguishment of debt(2) (12,711)

11,858 11,858 (853)













Provision for income taxes(3) 4,381



4,053 8,434













Net earnings 13,909



11,418 25,327













Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.27



$ 0.23 $ 0.50















(1) Consists of a $3.6 million loss upon divestiture of MW Cleaners business related to the retail segment. (2) Consists of the elimination of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the refinancing of the Term Loan totaling $11.9 million. (3) The tax effect of the excluded items is computed as the difference between tax expense on a GAAP basis and tax expense on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted - Three Months Ended April 29, 2017 Consolidated Results GAAP Results Macy's

Termination(1) Total

Adjustments Non-GAAP

Adjusted Results Rental services gross margin $ 78,652 $ 1,416 $ 1,416 $ 80,068











Total retail gross margin 316,697 1,416 1,416 318,113











Total gross margin 332,440 1,416 1,416 333,856











Selling, general and administrative expenses 259,186 (15,736) (15,736) 243,450











Operating income

31,002 17,152 17,152 48,154











Provision for income taxes(2) 4,324

5,671 9,995











Net earnings 1,839

11,481 13,320











Net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.04

$ 0.23 $ 0.27













(1) Consists of $12.3 million of termination costs, $1.4 million of rental product write-offs, $1.2 million of asset impairment charges and $2.3 million of other costs. (2) The tax effect of the excluded items is computed as the difference between tax expense on a GAAP basis and tax expense on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS for Fiscal 2018

GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted – Reconciliation of Forecasted Adjusted EPS for Fiscal 2018 Diluted EPS- GAAP Basis $2.12-$2.27 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt Related to Term Loan Refinancing $0.18 Loss on Divestiture of MW Cleaners $0.05 Diluted EPS- Non-GAAP Adjusted (1) $2.35-$2.50



(1) Based on forecasted adjusted non-GAAP tax rate of 25%

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tailored-brands-inc-reports-fiscal-2018-first-quarter-results-300665844.html

SOURCE Tailored Brands, Inc.

