Tailored Brands To Announce Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On June 13, 2018

To access the conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on June 13th, please dial 201-689-8029. To access the live webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.tailoredbrands.com. A telephonic replay will be available through June 27, 2018, by calling 201-612-7415 and entering access code 13679534#, or a webcast archive will be available free on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

As the leading specialty retailer of men's suits and largest men's formalwear provider in the U.S. and Canada, Tailored Brands helps men love the way they look for work and special occasions. We serve our customers through an expansive omni-channel network that includes over 1,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as our branded e-commerce websites. Our brands include Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G. We also operate an international corporate apparel and workwear group consisting of Dimensions, Alexandra and Yaffy in the United Kingdom and Twin Hill in the United States.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company's websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.josephabboud.com, www.mooresclothing.com, www.kgstores.com , www.dimensions.co.uk , www.alexandra.co.uk . and www.twinhill.com .

