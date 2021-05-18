Tailored® Pet Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Pandemic Pup "Pawty"

"2020 was a difficult year, but the fact that many families saw their time at home as an opportunity to adopt a new furry family member, is certainly a silver lining," said Steve Joyce, CEO of Tailored Pet. "And with more than 1.4 million meals of Tailored served in the past year, we're proud that we were able to help pups live their healthiest, happiest lives through personalized nutrition, and help pet parents by delivering high-quality food safely to their doorsteps."

To kick off its first birthday (that's seven in dog years), Tailored Pet will share heartfelt stories of pandemic pup adoptions and host a week-long giveaway series on social media. Between May 17 and May 22, one daily winner will win a personalized gift plus a free three-month subscription to Tailored. On the seventh day, May 23, one grand prize winner will receive a free one-year Tailored subscription.

To enter, consumers must follow @mytailoredpet on Instagram, like each day's post, and tag a friend. Entrants are also encouraged to share their own pandemic pup adoption stories with #GrowingUpTailored for an extra chance to win.

To continue the celebration, the brand will also run a special "Birthday Pawty" promotion, which includes a 70 percent discount on consumers' first subscription order of Tailored personalized food, plus a free plush bone toy. To take advantage of this limited-time anniversary offer, which is valid May 18-20, pet parents can visit the company's website, take a quick three-minute quiz to receive their dog's personalized recipe recommendation, and enter code PAWTY70 at checkout. Get started at TailoredPet.com.

The brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size to specific food sensitivities and health concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

Each personalized Tailored recipe also comes with a bamboo scoop and the company offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions from shipping and follows strict food safety procedures and practices, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to furry family members, while doing something good for the Earth, too.

To join the "pawty" and to learn more about Tailored Pet Nutrition, visit TailoredPet.com, or follow the company on social at @mytailoredpet. This special anniversary promotion is valid while supplies last.

About Tailored® Pet

Tailored® Pet is a new direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food company dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door – free of charge – at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com.

SOURCE Tailored Pet