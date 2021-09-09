Tailored Twig Floral Design Studio Blossoms With the Addition of Upscale Virtual Design Classes

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailored Twig, the premiere floral design studio of Tampa, recently announced the official launch of its exclusive interactive Virtual Design Classes with Founder and Master Tailor, Darin Bahl. Known for their one-of-a-kind pieces and unique events, Tailored Twig provides doorstep delivery nationwide of all-inclusive design kits and special access to interactive virtual classes. Each subscriber receives a beautifully branded Tailored Twig floral design kit delivered a day before the virtual experience. Kits include an assortment of freshly cut stems chosen by Tailored Twig's design team and professional floral design tools, including floral foam, snips, and a unique vessel to compose the handpicked arrangement of the week.

Master Tailor Darin instructs his virtual design studio students in his bi-weekly high-end floral design classes. A Tailored Twig client snaps a photo of their final arrangement after attending a Tailored Twig Virtual Design Studio class.

"We created the Virtual Design Studio experience so that everyone could have the opportunity to start their journey creating one-of-a-kind floral arrangements in the comfort of their own home," says Darin Bahl. "Whether you're looking to do something you've never done before or want to further your floral knowledge, this experience is for you. It's floral design reimagined."

Darin, a nationally recognized floral designer, is well known throughout the high-end event and wedding industry. Darin has worked with various well-respected individuals, including David Tutera, celebrity wedding and event planner. Darin recently launched Tailored Twig's Virtual Design studio classes at the David Tutera Experience in Orlando. In each class, Darin guides at-home designers with step-by-step instructions on everything from prepping the vessel to the placement of each stem. Darin teaches subscribers his professional approach and techniques to creating beautiful and memorable floral arrangements.

"There are many people who can put flowers into vases. Very few are artists, and it's something that I want Darin to remember for the rest of his career, which I know will shine bright," comments David Tutera. "Darin is an artist who uses floral like a painter paints a piece of art."

Workshops take place on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month. Subscribers can access their at-home design classes from an exclusive member portal on Tailored Twig's website. Classes also make for excellent gifts and may be gifted by subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If participants cannot attend the live experience, they can access a recorded session immediately following the class. Subscribers can purchase one-time-only classes for $249, one monthly class for $199/month, or two monthly classes for $358/month. Learn more about the Tailored Twig experience here .

About Tailored Twig:

At Tailored Twig, headquartered in Tampa, we value the purposeful use of each unique vessel and the thoughtful placement of every bloom. If there's one thing you should know about us, it's that we're not your average florist. Tailored Twig is anything but ordinary. We blend layers of floral textures with foraged architectural elements to create a style that speaks to all senses. We combine age-old design principles and a modern, dynamic approach to floral artistry... and the results speak for themselves.

To learn more about Tailored Twig and Virtual Design Classes, please visit https://tailoredtwig.com/pages/virtual-design-studio .

