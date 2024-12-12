TAILORING THE FUTURE OF WEDDINGS: DRESS BRAND REVELRY LAUNCHES MADE-TO-ORDER MENSWEAR COLLECTION, AVAILABLE TODAY

A New At-Home Measuring System Ensures a Perfect Fit for Every Suit, Redefining Wedding Attire For Everyone In The Wedding Party

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelry , a wedding forward e-commerce brand, today launches into the menswear category. Today, the brand, which is known for its signature made-to-order women's dress collection, introduces a new line of men's suits , including vests, suit jackets, and pants, designed to complement its existing collection of occasion wear.

Founded in 2009 by Michelle DeLoach, Revelry is known for its commitment to inclusivity and convenient, design-driven shopping experience with over 100 styles, fabrics and color combinations for women. By launching menswear, Revelry is expanding its mission as the go-to destination for the entire bridal and occasion wear market, continuing the brand's legacy.

Founder Michelle Deloach shared "Outfitting a cohesive wedding party on both sides has never been more seamless. Our goal has always been to make the bride, or couples' job easier while outfitting the people they love to create their dream wedding look."

Revelry is committed to adapting to customer needs and providing a made-to-order solution for all occasion wear. The new collection of menswear features a Suit Jacket ($149) and Pants ($99) available in a Slim or Modern fit as well as a Vest ($69, sizes XS-5XL). Customers have the flexibility to personalize their jackets with various options, including length choices (Short, Regular, Tall, and X-Tall), lapel styles (Standard or Hand-Picked Stitching). For the pants, options include lengths ranging from 28 to 39 inches, with adjustable side tabs or belt loops for a tailored fit.

The brand is celebrated for its signature Revelry Home Try-On experience, giving customers the opportunity to explore multiple styles in a range of sizes, enhancing the discovery process. For menswear, customers can choose up to ten styles in sizes 28-58 ($10 per style), try them on at home for three days, and return them with a prepaid shipping label.

As part of the home try-on experience, each pair of trousers is equipped with a distinct woven tailor's tape sewn into the pant leg, a first-of-its-kind process allowing customers to determine their inseam by where the hem falls on their ankle. Similarly, the jacket fitting process includes a woven tape on the cuff, marked with letters to indicate whether the customer would best fit short, regular, tall or extra tall length options. Once the customer is ready to finalize their order, go to shoprevelry.com and select the style, color, fabric, length, inseam and size and complete their order. To help envision the final design, the brand also offers color swatches and fabric samples (starting at $3).

The initial menswear collection complements Revelry's existing bridal party offerings, debuting with a curated selection of six colors and fabrics. The brand's signature process exactly matches the color of the bridesmaids' collection. This foundation will be progressively expanded in tandem with the growth of the brand's seasonal bridesmaid collections.

As the brand expands its collection, Revelry remains dedicated to its core offerings, including flower girl dresses, Mother of the bride dresses, matching robes, bridal accessories, pajamas, pocket squares, and ties, available in sizes 0-36 and priced between $189 and $245. Customers can also explore a variety of bridesmaid dress color swatches and fabric samples to ensure the perfect design.

All styles are available today on www.ShopRevelry.com .

ABOUT REVELRY:

Founded in 2009 by self-taught designer Michelle DeLoach, Revelry is transforming wedding dress shopping with its modern, made-to-order designs and innovative home try-on service. As a leader in wedding commerce, Revelry sets a new standard for personalized, accessible shopping. With over 100 styles, fabrics, and colors, Revelry celebrates inclusivity with sizes ranging from 0 to 36.

Revelry simplifies the dress selection process with its home try-on box, allowing customers to explore multiple styles and sizes at home for three days before making a purchase. Customers can choose up to 10 styles, try them on, and return them free of charge with a prepaid shipping label. Once they've found the perfect fit, they can customize their order by silhouette, size, length, and color. Now expanding into menswear, Revelry is outfitting the entire wedding party with its made-to-order, tailored offerings.

In addition to bridal wear, Revelry offers dresses for flower girls, accessories, pajamas, pocket squares, and ties, with prices ranging from $189 to $245. Discover more at www.ShopRevelry.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Goldstein

[email protected]

917.890.7940

Ashley Orfus

[email protected]

917.232.7349

SOURCE Revelry