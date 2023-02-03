TAILOS Swarm: The Ultimate Solution for Busy Hotel Managers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAILOS , the leading provider of innovative robotic cleaning solutions, is proud to announce the launch of TAILOS Swarm. This cutting-edge technology enables multiple robots to work independently and clean large spaces in a fraction of the time, delivering deep cleaning of dirty surfaces with unprecedented efficiency. Hotels across the US are starting to adopt TAILOS Swarm, elevating their cleaning standards to new heights.

Image of the TAILOS Robot Vacuum “Rosie” and a high-efficiency TAILOS Swarm cleaning map.

"This is a game-changer for TAILOS and a dream come true," says Micah Green, Founder, and CEO of TAILOS. "Our team is leading the robotics revolution, and I can't wait to see what the future holds." Green was inspired to start the company after his experiences as a room attendant at a hotel, where he saw the challenges of housekeeping firsthand.

TAILOS Swarm not only increases cleaning efficiency but also enhances the guest experience. The robots' presence in hallways has been a hit with guests, and housekeepers are thrilled with the more efficient cleaning times. "Multiple robots in our large areas will get them clean much faster," says Fred Isaacs, Director of Rooms at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

TAILOS' robotic vacuum system is user-friendly and easy to use, with an intuitive interface that anyone can pick up and start using with ease. No setup, mapping, or integration is required. Simply "Press Play, Walk Away" and let the vacuum handle the dull, dirty, and mundane tasks. With TAILOS Swarm, customers can achieve higher efficiency, enhanced cleanliness, and improved guest satisfaction scores.

About TAILOS

TAILOS revolutionizes the commercial real estate industry by leaving dull, dirty, and dangerous tasks to autonomous solutions, allowing humans to focus on more meaningful and enjoyable work. Founded in a dorm room at Cornell University, TAILOS provides safe and cost-efficient automated solutions to the hospitality and industrial cleaning industries. TAILOS' team is headquartered in Austin, TX, and is composed of rocket scientists and robotics engineers who have worked for organizations including NASA, Dell, IBM, Apple, iFly, Flextronics, and the Southwest Research Institute, among others. The TAILOS team has also partnered with several top VC firms, hospitality companies, and industrial cleaning companies.

Visit www.TAILOS.COM to get started with Swarm today.

SOURCE TAILOS