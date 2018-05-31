Tailwater Announces Lindsay Grider Has Joined as Head of Investor Relations

Edward Herring, Managing Partner of Tailwater Capital, said: "We're delighted to have Lindsay join the Tailwater team. Her significant experience with capital raising and private markets make her the ideal person to lead Tailwater's investor relations efforts." Tailwater Managing Partner, Jason Downie, added: "Given Lindsay's energy background, she provides a unique strength to this role and will be extremely valuable for our current and future limited partners. We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm."

Most recently, Ms. Grider was Director of Investor Relations at NGP, a natural resources-focused private equity firm. During her time at NGP, Ms. Grider led fundraises for both energy and agribusiness funds and worked closely with both limited partners and investment consultants. Prior to NGP, Ms. Grider managed corporate development and distribution for Sterling Stamos Capital Management, an alternative investment firm based in Menlo Park, California. Her prior work experience includes five years in investment banking with Citigroup and Wachovia Securities, focused on M&A and capital raising transactions across various industries. Ms. Grider earned her B.A. in International Commerce from Vanderbilt University.

About Tailwater Capital LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a sophisticated, growth-oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record, having executed more than 100 energy transactions in the upstream and midstream sectors representing over $18.6 billion in transaction value. Tailwater currently manages over $2.5 billion in committed capital and is actively pursuing midstream and upstream investment opportunities. Tailwater is focused on acquiring and growing midstream assets as well as participating in non-operated upstream opportunities in select basins. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

