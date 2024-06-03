Tailwater Capital Announces 2024-25 Scholarship Recipients in Partnership with The Foundation for Women's Energy Network

DALLAS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm, today announced the recipients of two scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year to students pursuing degrees in energy or STEM-related fields through The Foundation for Women's Energy Network ("WEN Foundation"). Mia Obid and Lillian Griggs have been awarded the scholarships in recognition of their dedication to pioneering advancements and leadership in the fields of energy and STEM. This will be the third consecutive year that Tailwater has awarded such scholarships through the WEN Foundation.

"We are delighted to recognize Mia and Lillian as the recipients of this year's scholarships and to support the next generation of leaders in the energy and STEM fields through our continued partnership with the WEN Foundation," said Jill McMillan-Melott, Managing Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Tailwater. "Mia and Lillian exemplify the commitment to innovation and leadership we aim to foster at Tailwater, and we are confident that their contributions will significantly impact the future of these critical industries."

Obid is a senior at St. Pius X High School in Houston and plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin this Fall to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. She is highly involved in her school as a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Robotics Club, and varsity tennis team. Post-graduation, Obid says she plans on partnering with humanitarian organizations and engineering firms to develop cost-effective and innovative prosthetic solutions.

Griggs is currently attending the University of Texas at Austin and plans to graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2025 and a master's in professional accounting in 2026. She has interned at Platform Partners and White Deer Energy, and recently accepted an investment banking summer analyst position at Morgan Stanley. Lillian plans to pursue a career in energy investment banking in Houston, potentially in private equity.

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

About The Foundation for the Women's Energy Network

The Foundation for the Women's Energy Network provides scholarships to develop current and future leaders in order to extend the mission of the Women's Energy Network (WEN), a global organization aiming to educate, attract, retain and develop professionals who work across the energy value chain. WEN has a long history of promoting and engaging in educational, charitable and STEM programming to enrich the lives of its members and the communities in which they operate.

Contact

Jill McMillan

Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs

Phone: 214-489-7047

Email: [email protected]

John Schaufele

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Fundraising

Phone: 214-489-7043

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.

SOURCE Tailwater Capital