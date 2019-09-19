Tailwater Capital Announces Commitment of $150 Million to Triten Energy Partners

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy-focused private equity firm based in Dallas, today announced an equity commitment of $150 million to Triten Energy Partners ("TEP", "Triten" or the "Company"), a newly established Company based in Houston pursuing downstream infrastructure projects.

TEP will develop and acquire downstream facilities related to producing valuable fuels and chemicals for the refined products and petrochemical sectors, with a focus on renewable and lower-emission end products. Led by Managing Partner Jason Arnoldy, the Company has established a unique team and platform, bringing together experienced downstream executives with deep expertise in the sector.

This investment in TEP provides Tailwater with a compelling opportunity to support the growing demand for downstream infrastructure projects that can help Triten's customers realize their stated goals of reducing carbon emissions while remaining committed to the supply of critical fuels and chemicals to the global economy. By leveraging the firm's extensive experience in the downstream-adjacent sector, Tailwater is positioned to help the Company pursue numerous opportunities.

"Triten's unique approach fits well with Tailwater's investment strategy of identifying attractive downstream-adjacent infrastructure opportunities where we can be a value-added partner," said Jason Downie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater Capital. "As the energy industry continues to evolve, we are confident that Triten's strategy of providing lower-emission fuel sources and chemical intermediates will continue to be sought after by its customers. We believe that Triten is well-positioned for success."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Tailwater team, which recognizes the significant need for our capabilities in a largely underserved part of the downstream energy space," said Mr. Arnoldy. "Tailwater's established track-record of backing leading businesses in the energy industry and deep network of relationships makes them an ideal partner as we pursue opportunities across the downstream sector."

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater currently manages more than $3.2 billion in committed capital and the team has executed more than 100 energy transactions in the upstream and midstream sectors representing over $19 billion in transaction value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

About Triten Energy Partners

Based in Houston, Triten Energy Partners invests in downstream infrastructure through opportunistic asset acquisitions and development projects that produce valuable end-products for the global refined products, renewable fuels and petrochemical industries. For more information, please visit www.tritenep.com.

