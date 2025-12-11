Tailwater Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Central Midstream

Partnership positions platform for accelerated growth

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and infrastructure private equity firm, today announced it has closed on its acquisition of a majority interest in Central Midstream Partners, LLC ("Central Midstream", originally established as Central Crude). Central Midstream provides liquids transportation, storage, and terminal services supporting demand-pull customers across the Gulf Coast and Utica region.

Central Midstream logo

"Central Midstream represents an expansion of Tailwater's investments in natural gas demand-pull infrastructure," says Drew Winston, Managing Director at Tailwater Capital. "The Jordan family has built a remarkable business, and we are excited to support George and his team on the next phase of growth."

Founded more than 50 years ago, Central Midstream operates a strategically located portfolio of logistics and midstream infrastructure assets, including over 100 miles of pipeline, approximately 350,000 barrels of storage capacity, and a multi-modal terminal in Ohio that links Utica condensate production to waterborne and rail markets.

"For more than 50 years, our family has focused on safely and reliably serving customers across the Gulf Coast and Utica regions," says Central Midstream CEO George Jordan. "Partnering with Tailwater marks an important milestone for our business. Their deep sector expertise, strong operational capabilities, and commitment to long-term value creation will allow us to accelerate growth opportunities at scale. We look forward to expanding our footprint and continuing to deliver high-quality service to our customers."

As part of the transaction, Tailwater will invest additional equity from Tailwater Fund V to support near-term growth projects. George Jordan will continue to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Central Midstream, and Troutman Pepper Locke LLP served as legal advisor to Tailwater.

About Central Midstream

Central Midstream is a Houston-based midstream company with operations across the Gulf Coast and Ohio. The Company provides liquids transportation, storage, and terminal services through a portfolio of pipeline assets, storage terminals, and a multi-modal Ohio terminal connecting Utica production to Gulf Coast markets. Central Midstream serves a diversified base of customers across LNG, pipeline, refining, petrochemical, and trading sectors. www.centralmidstream.com

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $6 billion in committed equity capital since inception, and the team has executed more than 235 transactions representing over $28 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

