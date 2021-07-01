Tailwater Capital Announces Three Promotions and Team Addition

DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater" or the "Firm"), a private equity firm based in Dallas, today announced three promotions, effective today, as well as the addition of one new team member.

"Our senior leadership team is proud to recognize the accomplishments of Stephen, Tanner and Mark with these well-deserved promotions and to welcome Trey to the Tailwater family," said Edward Herring, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater. "We are proud of our team's dedication, skill and talent, and are confident that they will continue to help drive the Firm's thesis of executing on creative, value-add investments in energy and adjacent infrastructure to the benefit of our partners and investors."

"Today's announcement reflects the depth of talent across our team and the continued advancement of the Tailwater platform with the addition of Trey Hatcher," said Jason Downie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater. "Stephen, Tanner and Mark have made countless contributions to the growth and development of our Firm during such a dynamic period in the energy investing landscape. As we continue to capitalize on new and exciting opportunities, we could not be more confident that the team we have at Tailwater is positioned for long-term success."

Stephen Lipscomb has been promoted to Partner. With over 15 years of experience in midstream operations, private equity and investment banking, Mr. Lipscomb serves as a director on the boards of Copperbeck Energy Partners, Cureton Midstream, NorTex Midstream Partners, Nueces Midstream, Producers Midstream, Tall Oak Midstream and TexStar Midstream Logistics. As Partner, Mr. Lipscomb will continue to be responsible for portfolio company oversight as well as spearheading investment origination and execution. Prior to joining Tailwater, Mr. Lipscomb worked as a Senior Director with Crestwood Equity Partners, an Associate at Brazos Private Equity Partners and at JPMorgan as an analyst in their global investment banking practice. Mr. Lipscomb earned an MBA from the University of Texas and a BS from Washington and Lee University in Mathematics and Engineering.





has been promoted to Partner. With over 15 years of experience in midstream operations, private equity and investment banking, Mr. Lipscomb serves as a director on the boards of Copperbeck Energy Partners, Cureton Midstream, NorTex Midstream Partners, Nueces Midstream, Producers Midstream, Tall Oak Midstream and TexStar Midstream Logistics. As Partner, Mr. Lipscomb will continue to be responsible for portfolio company oversight as well as spearheading investment origination and execution. Prior to joining Tailwater, Mr. Lipscomb worked as a Senior Director with Crestwood Equity Partners, an Associate at Brazos Private Equity Partners and at JPMorgan as an analyst in their global investment banking practice. Mr. Lipscomb earned an MBA from the and a BS from in Mathematics and Engineering. Tanner Newton has been promoted to Vice President. Mr. Newton has made numerous contributions in the evaluation, monitoring and execution of the Firm's portfolio companies since joining Tailwater in 2017. As Vice President, Mr. Newton will continue to work closely with management team partners across Tailwater's verticals to drive value. Prior to his time at Tailwater, Mr. Newton worked in investment banking at Simmons & Company International where he focused on M&A advisory work and capital market financings within the energy industry. Mr. Newton graduated Summa Cum Laude from Texas A&M University with an MS in Finance and BBAs in Business Honors and Accounting.





has been promoted to Vice President. Mr. Newton has made numerous contributions in the evaluation, monitoring and execution of the Firm's portfolio companies since joining Tailwater in 2017. As Vice President, Mr. Newton will continue to work closely with management team partners across Tailwater's verticals to drive value. Prior to his time at Tailwater, Mr. Newton worked in investment banking at & Company International where he focused on M&A advisory work and capital market financings within the energy industry. Mr. Newton graduated Summa Cum Laude from with an MS in Finance and BBAs in Business Honors and Accounting. Trey Hatcher has joined as Vice President. Mr. Hatcher joins Tailwater from LM Energy Partners, where he served as Vice President of Finance focusing on project origination, analysis and execution. In his role at Tailwater, he will be responsible for evaluating, executing and monitoring the Firm's investments. Prior to his post at LM Energy Partners, Mr. Hatcher worked at NGP Energy Capital Management as an Associate and as an Investment Banking Analyst at JP Morgan. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Washington and Lee University with a BS in Accounting and Business Administration.





has joined as Vice President. Mr. Hatcher joins Tailwater from LM Energy Partners, where he served as Vice President of Finance focusing on project origination, analysis and execution. In his role at Tailwater, he will be responsible for evaluating, executing and monitoring the Firm's investments. Prior to his post at LM Energy Partners, Mr. Hatcher worked at NGP Energy Capital Management as an Associate and as an Investment Banking Analyst at JP Morgan. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from with a BS in Accounting and Business Administration. Mark Lutz has been promoted to Senior Associate. Mr. Lutz joined Tailwater in 2018 and will continue to be responsible for supporting portfolio company monitoring and execution. Prior to joining Tailwater Capital, Mr. Lutz was an Analyst at Simmons & Company International where he focused on M&A advisory work and capital market financings within the energy industry. Mr. Lutz graduated Magna Cum Laude from Texas A&M University with BBAs in Finance and Business Honors.

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater currently manages more than $3.7 billion in committed capital and the team has executed more than 100 energy transactions in the upstream and midstream sectors representing over $22 billion in transaction value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

Contacts

Julie Hamilton

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Tailwater Capital LLC

Related Links

http://www.tailwatercapital.com

