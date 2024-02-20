Tailwater Capital Continues Partnership with WEN Foundation to Empower Future Female Leaders in Energy

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm, today announced its continued partnership with the Foundation for Women's Energy Network (WEN Foundation) to provide two scholarships for the 2024-25 academic school year. The scholarships will offer financial assistance to women studying for their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in preparation for careers in energy or STEM-related fields.

"Through our continued support of the WEN Foundation, Tailwater is proud to pave the way for the next generation of female leaders in energy," said Jill McMillan-Melott, Managing Director for Tailwater Capital. "We have seen first-hand that diverse teams build stronger businesses, and this partnership will further expand upon that principle."

The WEN Foundation provides scholarships to develop current and future leaders to extend the mission of the Women's Energy Network (WEN), a global organization aiming to educate, attract, retain, and develop professionals who work across the energy value chain. WEN has a long history of promoting and engaging in educational, charitable, and STEM programming to enrich the lives of its members and the communities in which they operate.

Those interested in the scholarships can click here: Foundation | Women's Energy Network (womensenergynetwork.org) and select "apply".

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com . (Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.)

