Tailwater Capital Continues Partnership with WEN Foundation to Empower Future Female Leaders in Energy

News provided by

Tailwater Capital

20 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm, today announced its continued partnership with the Foundation for Women's Energy Network (WEN Foundation) to provide two scholarships for the 2024-25 academic school year. The scholarships will offer financial assistance to women studying for their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees in preparation for careers in energy or STEM-related fields.

"Through our continued support of the WEN Foundation, Tailwater is proud to pave the way for the next generation of female leaders in energy," said Jill McMillan-Melott, Managing Director for Tailwater Capital. "We have seen first-hand that diverse teams build stronger businesses, and this partnership will further expand upon that principle."

The WEN Foundation provides scholarships to develop current and future leaders to extend the mission of the Women's Energy Network (WEN), a global organization aiming to educate, attract, retain, and develop professionals who work across the energy value chain. WEN has a long history of promoting and engaging in educational, charitable, and STEM programming to enrich the lives of its members and the communities in which they operate.

Those interested in the scholarships can click here: Foundation | Women's Energy Network (womensenergynetwork.org) and select "apply".

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com. (Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.)

Contacts:

Jill McMillan
Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs
Phone: 214-489-7047
Email: [email protected]

John Schaufele
Managing Director, Investor Relations & Fundraising
Phone: 214-489-7043
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tailwater Capital

Also from this source

Blue Tide Environmental Completes Initial Phase of State-of-the-Art Base Oils Re-Refining Facility

Blue Tide Environmental Completes Initial Phase of State-of-the-Art Base Oils Re-Refining Facility

Blue Tide Environmental ("Blue Tide"), an environmental company focused on developing a network of used motor oil ("UMO") re-refining facilities...
Elemental Recycling Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Elemental Recycling Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Elemental Recycling ("Elemental"), a Houston-based company that produces high-purity graphene and hydrogen from mixed and contaminated plastics and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.