Tailwater Capital Expands Upstream Platform with Northern Delaware Basin Non-Operated Leasehold Acquisition

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and infrastructure private equity firm, and Tailwater E&P LLC ("Tailwater E&P"), its upstream investment platform, today announced the acquisition of a diversified non-operated leasehold position across the northern Delaware Basin in Lea and Eddy counties, New Mexico.

The acquired asset covers approximately 35,000 gross acres and includes exposure to more than 900 gross wells. The acreage is over 97% held by production and features significant near-term development activity under premier operators, including Coterra, Mewbourne, Devon and Matador.

"This transaction underscores our ability to source high-quality, off-market opportunities in core basins and to leverage Tailwater's technical underwriting expertise and platform advantages," said Doug Prieto, Partner at Tailwater Capital. "The position adds premium inventory and near-term development visibility in one of the most active and productive regions in the Lower 48, and it reflects the exceptional work and collaboration of our team."

The investment includes access to more than 250 near-term DUC, AFE, and permitted locations, along with a deep inventory of more than 10 years of highly economic undeveloped drilling locations.

Meaningful portions of the acreage are dedicated to the Producers Midstream II gathering and transportation system, a midstream portfolio company of Tailwater Capital.

About Tailwater Capital & Tailwater E&P

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater E&P, the upstream platform of Tailwater Capital, specializes in acquiring and managing minerals, royalties, and both operated and non-operated working interests in North America's premier resource plays. Tailwater Capital has raised more than $6 billion in committed equity capital since inception, and the team has executed more than 235 transactions representing over $28 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.

