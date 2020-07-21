Tailwater Capital Names Paul Lee Entrepreneur-in-Residence

DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater" or the "Firm"), a private equity firm based in Dallas, today announced the appointment of Paul Lee as Entrepreneur-in-Residence, effective immediately. In this newly-created role, Mr. Lee will focus on cultivating and evaluating investment opportunities for Tailwater across the operated upstream sector.

Mr. Lee brings more than 20 years of experience from all facets of the upstream energy sector and most recently served as Vice President at Rees-Jones Holdings in Dallas. Mr. Lee previously co-founded and served as Chief Financial Officer at Venado Oil and Gas. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lee spent more than eight years in the operated upstream sector with Pioneer Natural Resources, where he served as Vice President of Worldwide Business Development. Mr. Lee graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BA in Business Honors and Finance and earned an MBA with Honors from Southern Methodist University.

"We are pleased to welcome Paul to the Tailwater team and are confident that his extensive sector experience and deep industry relationships will be immediately impactful in developing Tailwater's operated upstream initiatives," said Edward Herring, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater. "Having a dedicated firm resource of Paul's caliber to help evaluate upstream deals is an important step for our Firm, and amid the current market volatility within the upstream sector, Paul's addition to our team is timely."

"We believe that we are positioned well to leverage our 'full immersion' approach to energy to source attractive upstream deals and develop a more intentional presence in the operated upstream market, and Paul's appointment further enhances the team's ability to source attractive opportunities in the sector," said Jason Downie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater. "We remain committed to further bolstering our talented team and believe we are strongly positioned to continue executing on our proven strategies to deliver meaningful value to our investors."

"I am excited to join Tailwater at such a dynamic time for the industry and look forward to supporting the team in developing a more robust presence in the operated upstream market," said Mr. Lee. "I have long admired Tailwater's strategic investment approach and proven reputation of partnering with strong management teams and believe the Firm's commitment to the operated upstream market will be complementary to its existing non-operated and midstream strategies."

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater currently manages more than $3.7 billion in committed capital and the team has executed more than 100 energy transactions in the upstream and midstream sectors representing over $20 billion in transaction value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

