Tailwater Capital Publishes 2023 Responsible Investment Report

DALLAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm, today released its third Annual Responsible Investment Report detailing the firm's ongoing commitment to responsible operatorship. The report showcases Tailwater's advanced efforts to support portfolio resilience and facilitate growth, in addition to highlighting innovations in responsible investment throughout the portfolio.

"Our commitment to responsible investment is at the core of Tailwater's vision to be the most trusted partner in energy and environmental infrastructure investing," said Jason Downie and Edward Herring, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Tailwater. "In 2023, we furthered our dedication to sustainable practices, from enhancing our climate risk governance to pioneering community engagement initiatives. We believe these efforts not only drive energy and environmental infrastructure solutions, but they also create a lasting impact on society."

"Our recent work has set a new standard for how we approach sustainability in our investments," said Roger Fox, Head of Responsible Investment at Tailwater and CEO of Tailwater Innovation Partners ("TIP"). "The introduction and utilization of our scorecards and our focus on decarbonization initiatives demonstrate our proactive stance on driving sustainable value. We are deeply committed to equipping our portfolio companies with the tools and strategies they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Tailwater achieved several significant milestones in 2023 that underscore its commitment to responsible investment and sustainable practices. Key highlights included:

To benchmark against industry best practices, Tailwater became a signatory and made its first submission to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) as well as completing its first reporting as a member of the ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI) .

as well as completing its first reporting as a member of the . Tailwater implemented a new software system for reporting of responsible investment performance , which is currently in the user acceptance phase and about to go-live.

, which is currently in the user acceptance phase and about to go-live. Taking guidance from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) , Tailwater began the process of building the governance of climate risk considerations into its Responsible Investment Policy and Playbook.

, Tailwater began the process of building the governance of climate risk considerations into its Responsible Investment Scorecards continued to be utilized for all of Tailwater's portfolio companies, helping to mitigate risks and identify Value-add opportunities.

continued to be utilized for all of Tailwater's portfolio companies, helping to mitigate risks and identify Value-add opportunities. Tailwater partnered with an expert third-party to assess each portfolio company's cybersecurity maturity and developed a 12-month roadmap for improvement.

and developed a 12-month roadmap for improvement. Tailwater sponsored the Foundation for Women's Energy Network for the third consecutive year, providing two scholarships to women in energy or STEM-related fields.

Further details are available in Tailwater's full 2023 Responsible Investment Report, which can be viewed and downloaded on the firm's website.

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and environmental infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.5 billion in committed capital since inception, and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

