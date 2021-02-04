Tailwater Promotes Three Team Members

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater" or the "Firm"), a private equity firm based in Dallas, today announced the promotions of Scott Peters, John Spradling and Drew Winston to Principal.

"Tailwater is focused on cultivating a best-in-class team with differentiated capabilities and fostering a culture that enables our people to grow and succeed," said Jason Downie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater. "On behalf of Tailwater's senior leadership, I want to congratulate Scott, John and Drew on their many accomplishments and express my excitement about our team's ability to continue executing on our proven strategy."

"Scott, John and Drew exemplify Tailwater's unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering superior results for our investors, partners and other stakeholders. We are pleased to announce their well-deserved promotions," added Edward Herring, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with them in their new roles as our team capitalizes on the opportunities ahead across the upstream, midstream and renewables sectors."

The promotions became effective January 1, 2021 and include:

Scott Peters has been promoted to Principal. Since joining Tailwater in 2013, Mr. Peters has been responsible for deal sourcing, transaction execution and portfolio oversight, and he has been active across both upstream and midstream investments. He currently serves as a Director of Pivotal Petroleum Partners. Prior to joining Tailwater, Mr. Peters was an Analyst at Raymond James & Associates where he focused on public capital raises and M&A advisory work within the energy industry. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Alabama with a BBA in Finance and Accounting.

John Spradling has been promoted to Principal. Since joining Tailwater in 2017, Mr. Spradling has been responsible for sourcing, evaluating, executing and monitoring the Firm's investments. Prior to joining Tailwater, Mr. Spradling served as an Associate at NGP Energy Capital Management, an energy private equity firm. Earlier in his career, Mr. Spradling worked as an Analyst at Barclays in the natural resources investment banking group in Houston. He earned his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Dartmouth College.

Drew Winston has been promoted to Principal. Since joining Tailwater in 2018, Mr. Winston has been responsible for sourcing, evaluating, executing and monitoring the Firm's investments. Prior to joining Tailwater, Mr. Winston was the Director of Business Development at Sage Midstream, a private equity-backed midstream company where he was responsible for project origination, analysis and execution. Previously, Mr. Winston worked for Austin Ventures, a venture capital and private equity fund, and Simmons and Company International as an Analyst in the investment banking group. He earned an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University.

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater currently manages more than $3.7 billion in committed capital and the team has executed more than 100 energy transactions in the upstream and midstream sectors representing over $20 billion in transaction value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

