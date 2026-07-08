TAILWIND HOSPITALITY STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL SVAGDIS AS PRESIDENT

– Industry Veteran and Former CEO of SSP America Joins Tailwind to Accelerate Its Growth Trajectory and Deepen Its Commitment to Airport Partners –

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwind Hospitality, Inc. ("Tailwind" or the "Company"), a leading airport concessionaire specializing in food, beverage, and retail concessions at non-hub, primary, and regional airports and transit stations throughout the United States, today announced the appointment of Michael Svagdis as President. This appointment reflects Tailwind's continued investment in strengthening its leadership team to support the Company's ongoing growth and its mission to deliver best-in-class service to airport partners and travelers across its national footprint.

Mr. Svagdis brings to Tailwind more than 20 years of leadership experience in the food, beverage, and convenience retail industry. Most notably, for nearly a decade, Mr. Svagdis served as Chief Executive Officer of SSP America, one of the largest and most respected airport concessions organizations in North America. Under his leadership, SSP America expanded to operations across more than 50 airports and achieved industry-leading revenue growth, cementing its position as a premier travel food and beverage operator. Prior to SSP America, Mr. Svagdis served as Chief Executive Officer of Eurest Dining Services. And, earlier in his distinguished career, he served as President of Morrison Healthcare Food Services.

Mr. Svagdis will work alongside Jeff Switzer, Tailwind's CEO, and the Company's broader leadership team to advance Tailwind's strategic priorities, strengthen operations, and position Tailwind for its next phase of growth.

Jeff Switzer, CEO of Tailwind, said, "Michael is one of the most accomplished leaders in our industry. His depth of experience and accomplishments at SSP America, running a large-scale, multi-airport portfolio with a genuine commitment to quality and partnership, is exactly what we were looking for as we continue to build Tailwind for the long term. I'm excited to partner with him and equally excited for our airport partners and team members to get to know him. This is a significant investment we are making in Tailwind's future, and I believe it sends a clear message about how seriously we take our commitment to excellence."

Michael Svagdis, President of Tailwind, added, "Tailwind has built a truly special company with deep roots in its airport communities, a culture of genuine partnership, and a track record of delivering for travelers and airport operators alike. I've watched this company grow and truly admire what Jeff and the leadership team have built. I am honored to join Tailwind at this exciting moment and look forward to contributing to its continued success alongside such a talented and dedicated team."

About Tailwind Hospitality

Founded in 2004 and based in Wilmington, North Carolina, Tailwind Hospitality, Inc. ("Tailwind" or the "Company") is a leading airport concessionaire specializing in operating full-service restaurants, bars, retail and gift shops predominantly in non-hub, primary and regional airports and transit stations located throughout the United States. The Company currently operates 160+ revenue centers in 60+ airports and train stations and, in the majority of locations, is the sole concessionaire. Tailwind has focused on developing unique, location-specific venues at each of its airports, adapting to local culture, tastes and needs. For more information, please visit www.tailwindconcessions.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeffrey Taufield / Bay Dotson

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

(212) 521-4800

SOURCE Tailwind Hospitality