Taim Mediterranean Kitchen Secures First Franchise Deal in New York City

Seasoned Restaurant Operator Signs on to Expand Concept's Franchise Model in its Home Market

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taim Mediterranean Kitchen ("Taim,"), the fast casual concept from multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy,") has secured its first franchise deal in New York City. Seasoned restaurant operator, Jose Tabor, will take over operations of Taim's Park Slope location in Brooklyn, building on the restaurant's established foundation.

Taim Mediterranean Kitchen’s menu offers include its award-winning O.G. falafel, spice-perfected shawarma, house-made hummus, and signature sauces.

The new franchise agreement marks Taim's franchise debut in its founding market, signaling a pivotal moment in the Brand's growth trajectory. NYC is one of the most competitive fast casual markets in the country, and earning the confidence of an operator who selected Taim above all else speaks to its distinct product and scalable model.

"I considered a number of brands before deciding on Taim," said Tabor. "It ultimately came down to the strength of the product and the fundamentals behind the business. Park Slope is a neighborhood that values quality and consistency, and this brand has already built a following here. My focus is on delivering that experience every day and continuing to build on what's working."

Tabor brings years of multi-unit restaurant operating experience to the role, with a focus on building strong teams, delivering a consistent guest experience and investing into the local community from day one.

"We aren't building Taim to be the biggest name in Mediterranean," said Gregg Majewski, Founder and CEO of Craveworthy. "We're building it to be one of the best operators in the category. When the product is right and the systems are in place, real operators win. Product, process, people. Always in that order. Jose gets that."

A Category With Runway

Mediterranean is one of the fastest-growing segments in the restaurant industry. The U.S. market is projected to reach approximately $33.4 billion by the end of 2026, driven by guest demand for fresh, customizable and flavor-forward food.

Taim's menu of made-to-order plates, pitas and wraps, built around its award-winning O.G. falafel, spice-perfected shawarma, house-made hummus and signature sauces, has built a repeat following across Chicago, NYC and Washington, D.C.

Taim was founded in NYC in 2005 by a two-time Food Network champion. The Brand joined the Craveworthy portfolio in 2024 and has been preparing to scale its business model through franchising since.

Franchise Growth Focus

Taim is actively seeking franchisees across the East Coast and Midwest, with priority markets including D.C., Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Operators have the opportunity to join a platform backed by Craveworthy's centralized supply chain, integrated technology stack, strategic marketing support and operational leadership.

To learn more about Taim, please visit www.taimkitchen.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit https://franchise.taimkitchen.com/. To learn more about Craveworthy, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com.

ABOUT TAIM MEDITTERANEAN KITCHEN

Taim Mediterranean Kitchen is a New York City-born fast casual concept built on bold Mediterranean flavors, fresh ingredients and made-to-order dishes. Known for its award-winning falafel, shawarma, house-made hummus and signature sauces, Taim has evolved from a local favorite into a nationally recognized brand. Founded in 2005, the Concept is now expanding through franchising across the East Coast and Midwest as part of the Craveworthy Brands portfolio. Learn more about Taim at https://taimkitchen.com. Learn more about franchise opportunities at https://franchise.taimkitchen.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands is a multi-brand restaurant platform and franchisor with more than 20 concepts and over 300 locations nationwide. Rooted in a hospitality-first philosophy and powered by people, product and process, the Company builds and scales emerging concepts and legacy brands through a shared infrastructure designed for intentional growth. Its mission is to create 100,000 success stories by 2035 – measured not just in units, but in lives changed across its system. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands