TAIPEI AMPA Show 2024: Presents 360º Ecosystem in Automotive Aftermarket Industry.

RE:Shaping the Automotive Industry

TAIPEI, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry's premier event, TAIPEI AMPA, proudly announces the huge coming back of its 2024 edition, which the three significant trade shows: "TAIPEI AMPA," "AUTOTRONICS TAIPEI," and "2035 E-Mobility Taiwan" will be held together to present the entire automotive and motorcycle industry at one time.

2024 TAIPEI AMPA Show presents comprehensive automotive supply chain, form aftermarket auto parts to the latest C.A.S.E trends. This all-in-one sourcing platform showcases the 360˚ mobility ecosystem for all the players in the automotive and motorcyle industry, and creating new role for success. The TAIPEI AMPA Show takes place April 17-20, 2024 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Taipei, Taiwan, and now opens for attendee registration.

This annual trade show is one of the largest automotive trade shows globally, and showcased a comprehensive range of exhibits, spanning from automotive and motorcycle aftermarket parts to cutting-edge innovations in electric and autonomous vehicles. The 2024 edition is scheduled for April 17 to April 20, 2024, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 (TaiNEX1), and now the attendee registration is now available on the official website (https://www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/news/C655E43F220646BF/info.html)

Boasting a remarkable participation of near 1,000 exhibitors occupying more than 2,800 booths, the 2024 TAIPEI AMPA show aiming to attract the industry-leading automotive and motorcycle manufacturers, cementing its position as the go-to event for enthusiasts, manufacturers, buyers, distributors, traders, and all powersport and 2-wheeler fans.

The show offers a view of the 360º automotive and motorcycle ecosystem, showcasing everything from traditional fuel vehicles to the latest cutting-edge electric vehicles and C.A.S.E trends, with all the encompassing essential aftermarket auto parts, components, and accessories for global attendees.

Taiwan's well-deserved reputation as "The Kingdom of Motorcycle" and the major source of aftermarket car parts, shone brightly throughout the show, and TAIPEI AMPA emerged as the premier destination for high-quality OEM and ODM auto parts and accessories. This success attracted over 50,000 visitors from 103 countries worldwide, making the 2023 TAIPEI AMPA a truly international affair.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2024 edition, we are excited to announce the four themes that will highlight the show:

[RE:DUCE]

ESG and Net Zero - A dedicated focus on sustainability, environmental responsibility, and striving towards achieving a net-zero impact on the planet.

[RE:THINK]

Innovation and New Energy (Alternative Fuel) Vehicles - Exploring breakthrough innovations and alternative energy sources that drive the automotive industry forward.

[RE:SECURE]

Vehicle Active and Passive Safety - Emphasizing cutting-edge advancements in vehicle safety, ensuring the protection of drivers, passengers, pedestrians. And protecting vehicles from potential cyber-attacks and ensuring robust digital safety measures is of paramount importance for manufacturers, consumers, and the industry as a whole.

[RE:CONNECT]

The 360º ecosystem of Automotive Industry and Supply Chains - Nurturing collaboration and synergies among industry stakeholders, strengthening the automotive supply chain for a more connected future.

As we gear up for the 2024 show, TAIPEI AMPA invites all automotive and motorcycle industry players, aftermarket experts, auto parts manufacturers, EV and e-mobility innovators, and automotive electronics specialists to join us in this unparalleled opportunity to showcase products, discover new trends, source total solutions, and forge strategic partnerships that will drive success in the ever-evolving automotive revolution.

It's still time to be a part of 2024 TAIPEI AMPA! The Attendee Registration is now available. We encourage all interested parties to register at the earliest opportunity and get the FREE floor access. With the industry's most influential players gathering under one roof, this is an event you cannot afford to miss in 2024!

For more information, please visit:

About TAIPEI AMPA Mega Show

In the past 40 years, TAIPEI AMPA as a globally renowned automotive trade show that brings together industry-leading manufacturers, innovators, and enthusiasts under one roof. With a diverse range of exhibits spanning from automotive and motorcycle aftermarket parts to cutting-edge electric and autonomous vehicles, TAIPEI AMPA serves as the ultimate trade show platform for industry players to stay ahead of the curve and forge meaningful connections within the 360º automotive ecosystem.

*TAIPEI AMPA is organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

SOURCE Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)