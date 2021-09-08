Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub to Showcase Digital Transformation through Innovation Summit

This year, in an effort to help promote Taipei's entrepreneurial resources, the Taipei City Government collaborated with EVERIII Consulting and curated the Taipei Entrepreneurs Hub (TEH) project. The project aims to help foreign innovators to soft land in Taipei through summits, educational bootcamps, online and offline networking sessions and events, all hosted in Taipei startup bases. The project is open to and welcomes all startups interested in the Taipei market.

From September 16th to 17th, TEH will be hosting a two-day FinTech and Smart Retail-focused Taipei Innovation Summit. The summit brings together international startups and multinational corporations to discuss the future of emerging technologies in Taipei. This summit includes keynote speeches, fireside chats, and mentor matchmaking. The morning will focus on an online forum with two keynote speakers from multinational corporations, followed by a panel discussion with both corporate and startup panelists. The afternoon will focus on mentor matchmaking between pre-screened startups and summit speakers or TEH mentors.

On FinTech, corporate speakers from Cathay Financial Holdings Digital, Data, and Technology (DDT) Center and startup companies such as FinaText will share on the future of FinTech and how traditional businesses can better prepare themselves with these tools. On Smart Retail, corporates such as Kuo Brothers, Ally Logistic Property (ALP) and startups in the field will discuss their thoughts on how innovation is revolutionizing traditional retail and how data can help improve business performances.

Innovation Summit acts as the pre-event for the upcoming in-depth FinTech and Electric Vehicle (EV) automotive-focused Taipei Soft Landing Bootcamp which will cover term sheet, pitch training, and focus group to help attending startups test their models. The bootcamp will also be followed by a Demo Day in which startups get to pitch to potential investors. The summit is sign-up only, so fill out the form now to secure your seats.

