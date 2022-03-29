Taipei Fashion Week FW 2022: Taipei Sustainable Collection Connects Designers With Top Textile Manufacturers

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taipei Fashion Week is proud to have opened the Autumn/Winter 2022 season on March 24th with Taipei Sustainable Collections, a group show centered on 6 young designers dedicated to sustainable fashion design.

Highlights of 2022 Taipei Sustainable Collections Taiwan's manufacturing factories and young designers are working in tandem to build a connection between technology, sustainability and beautiful new designs. DYCTEAM diversified its textiles with Formosa Taffeta Co.'s recycled polyamide made from oyster farming and created a modern urban look.

Now in its second season, the Taipei Sustainable Collections match Taiwan's top textile factories with designers who hold a humanity-first approach to design. The goal is twofold: showing Taiwan's strength as a global hub for innovative eco-friendly textile manufacturing while providing a vision of the creative possibilities when it comes to sustainable fashion. Devoted to the environment, Taiwan hopes to highlight its manufacturing power and offer its revolutionary textiles to global designers so that we all move forward with less burden on the earth.

Responding to issues of climate change, C JEAN sourced recycled fibers and plant-derived biomass polyester from New Wide Group to create sportswear designs. With 6 seasons of incorporating sustainable materials into its designs, DYCTEAM continued to diversify its textiles with Formosa Taffeta Co.'s recycled polyamide made from oyster farming.Tsung Yu Chan created modern streetwear from Far Eastern New Century Corporation's materials made from recycled ocean waste and gas waste from steel plants. Based on a theme of ocean reproduction, oqLiq used Everest Textile Co.'s recycled materials generated from ocean objects including oyster shell powder, seaweed and fishing nets for urban outdoor styles. Inspired by the beautiful scenery in East Rift Valley and local craftsmanship, UUIN used fabrics from Eclat Textile Co. made with non-chemical processes for their aesthetic creation. WEAVISM continued its focus on sustainable environmental protection with Li Peng Enterprise's ReEcoya, a rain-repellent, water-saving and carbon emissions-reducing textile, for bold and graphic designs.

Taiwan's manufacturing factories and young designers are working in tandem to build a connection between technology, art and beautiful new designs. Each brand examines the relationship between environment, production and social responsibilities while evolving their creative aesthetics.

From inception to execution, the event highlighted the relationship between sustainability, art and design. Artist Timo Helgert (vacades.com) created the main visuals for the official website and invitation, focusing on a theme of a world in balance with nature. The full show can be viewed here. Following the Taipei Sustainable Collections, Taipei Fashion Week will continue through March 31st. To learn more about this season's runway collections, head to tpefw.com.

To celebrate the second installment of Taipei Sustainable Collections, a screening event was held in New York City at Van Der Plas Gallery (vanderplasgallery.com) on 3/28.

