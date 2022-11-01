Taipei Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Highlights the Connection Between Taiwanese Culture and Fashion Design

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Taipei Fashion Week continues to distinguish itself with foundations of environmental sustainability, humanity, culture and textile innovation, it hopes to resonate with a global audience as a fashion week destination as significant as any other, worth visiting for its progressive vision on the future of fashion.

For the Spring/Summer 2023 season, designers drew inspiration from Taiwanese culture, highlighting their unique ability to translate local influences into contemporary fashion designs.

Noah Kozlowski, Director of Global Designer Relations & Development at IMG, who hosted a forum with Vogue Taiwan's Editor-in-Chief, Leslie Sun, to speak about Taipei Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and future collaborations to broaden our understanding of fashion and the cultural inspirations behind design. To further introduce Taipei's humanity concept and cultural roots in fashion design, Taipei Fashion Week arranged a full cultural tour for global media to experience firsthand the connection between Taiwan's fashion, culture, diversity, textile innovation and unique design talent.

The opening group show "CrossLab: Dialogue between Indigenous Art and Fashion" was a collaboration between designers and traditional craftsmen that explored the importance of cultural sustainability and craftsmanship in modern society. Miki Ikeda wrote in Forbes Japan: "All of the costumes are truly art-like, and the sight of the living national treasure and the designer walking hand in hand at the end of the runway was impressive."

The week continued with runway themes that have become second nature to Taipei Fashion Week. There was diverse representation of models' bodies, queer identity and personalities. Of course, sustainable design continued to evolve, including Story Wear's humanity-first collection made entirely from recycled and reproduced denims.

After a visit to Lungshan Temple, a 300-year-old mix of Taoist, Buddhist and Confucian religions, guests understand more of INF's runway show, which presented a theme of prayer as a way to filter time and revitalize oneself in a post-epidemic era. A classic tea ceremony in a renovated Japanese dormitory drew connections to UUIN's runway inspired by the style of Taiwanese girls during the time of colonial governing by Japan. Finally, guests toured Dadaocheng, a renewed classic area for textiles, craft workshops and indie boutiques, where emerging designer Chiahung Su, who delivered a meticulous handcrafted collection using natural dyes and upcycled fabrics, opened a new space with a boutique in front and dye factory in back.

"Sustainability is a key factor in fashion week and Taipei did an excellent job showcasing that," said Chris Lavish, Fashion Week Online, global editor. "There was a lot of creative talent coming out of Taiwan and I'm eager to see how it manifests into future seasons."

Taipei Fashion Week is not only a place to discover creative and progressive fashion design, but also Taiwan's unique culture and dedication to humanity, sustainability and textile innovation.

