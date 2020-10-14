Taipei Fashion Week SS 2021: RE:CONNEXT Blends the Physical Runway with Digital, Interactive Events

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the hopes to reconnect people during these uncertain times through the art of fashion, as well as present the industry with digital experience concepts to inspire the future of fashion show events, this year's Taipei Fashion Week SS 2021: RE:CONNEXT brought together the classic aspects of a conventional fashion show with a number of virtual, interactive elements. A government-sponsored event, RE:CONNEXT was recently held between the 6th - 10th of October at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

Taipei Fashion Week opening party on 10/6/20. A portmanteau of two words, Reconnect and Next, the show's RE:CONNEXT theme conveys the sartorial industry's hopes for reconnecting and reconstructing the future, after sustained blows by the global pandemic. On SS21, Seivson using home textile, vintage prints to interpret their theme "Apocalypse" , when normal seems not to exist during the pandemic. With "MULAN" as the theme of the SHIATZY CHEN 2021 SS collection, we see Design Director Chen Tsai-Hsia drawing inspirations from the legendary female figure Mulan as well as her courageous spirit to become her own kind of woman, and interprets the brand-new style of contemporary women.

The opening of RE:CONNEXT featured a show, titled "Digital Terminal," an experimental and immersive experience that took place in a dark venue complemented with audio/visual elements, interactive technologies, and other forms of digital art. In this open-to-the-public space, the lines between apparel and apparel, apparel and the audience, and the audience with others were intentionally blurred, allowing for attendees to roam freely as they got a closer look at the art. Unlike conventional fashion shows and exhibits, each designer was given their own space to unleash their creativity, allow their models to freely and safely walk among the audience and interact personally with attendees. This style of exhibition helps to make fashion an accessible and tangible construct, rather than a distant concept.

RE:CONNEXT also featured two other themed shows, titled "Virtual Escape" and "Primitive Sense," as well as designer brand shows. Virtual Escape had audience attendees embark on a journey into the digital realm, stepping into a transmission pod that took them from reality into a dark and infinite world constructed from the reveries of designers. Primitive Sense evoked a primordial wisdom of ancient times, where humanity suffered but also persevered. And the designer brand shows highlighted 16 Taiwanese designers throughout the five-day event, including ALLENKO3, C JEAN, Dleet, DOUCHANGLEE, GIOIA PAN, if&n, INF, Luxury Godbage by JUST IN XX, oqLiq, Seivson, SHIATZY CHEN, SILZENCE men, SYZYGY, WEAVISM, WEIYU HUNG, and # DAMUR.

"Amid current circumstances, we had to adapt and innovate ways to bring people together for this year's Taipei Fashion Show. Our blend of physical and virtual elements for RE:CONNEXT did just that, and so much more," said CM Liu, Executive Director of Taipei Fashion Week. "With RE:CONNEXT, we've laid out a blueprint for how the fashion industry can move forward in the future, and we hope it inspires an evolution for how we present our art and interact with our audiences."

About Taipei Fashion Week

Organized by the Taiwan Ministry of Culture, Taipei Fashion Week promotes the development of the Taiwanese fashion industry and Taiwanese designers. The event has established aims to increase recognition of Taiwanese brands, strengthen Taiwan's global expansion in the fashion industry, and expand the influence of the country's fashion culture. For more information on Taipei Fashion Week, please visit tpefw.com.

Media Contact

Sunny Chiang

[email protected]

+1 646-270-5533

SOURCE Taipei Fashion Week