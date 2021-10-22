Taipei Fashion Week SS22 Digital Fashion Show Theme Inspired by City's Pandemic Approach

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the people of Taipei's efforts to fight the pandemic by refraining from venturing out, Taipei Fashion Week SS22 x VOGUE Fashion's Night Out recreated Taipei's empty cityscapes for its October 16 digital fashion show, while tying in the spirit of the "Fashion's City of Freedom" theme. The show broke the mold of having a thousand attendees in a single venue by linking six iconic locations across Taipei virtually: Taipei Music Center, Four Four South Village, Bellavita, FE City Xinyi A 13, Breeze Nanshan, and Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Plaza. Deploying aerial photography around the concept of "Taipei is my fashion runway," these landmarks were used to showcase the creativity of six Taiwanese designer brands: WooLeeX, Story Wear, Yentity, CHERNG DESIGN, RAY CHU, and Luxury Godbage by JUST IN XX.

Taipei Fashion Week Taking the spirit of the "Fashion's City of Freedom" theme. Taipei Fashion Week X VOGUE FNO show broke the mold of having a thousand attendees in a single venue and broadcast live online. Olympic gold medalist Kuo Hsing-Chun wearing LUXXURY GODBAGE by JUST IN XX reimagined Taiwan Olympic uniform

Paired with musical energy, the exquisite visual feast melded the virtual world with real life for an event unlike anything else seen in Taiwan before, while the addition of aerial photography took production levels to new heights.

"With the pandemic, we saw aerial shots of Taipei's empty streets on the news, and found the city to be beautiful at all times. In this unusual year, I hope to commemorate the city's fashion dynamism with Taipei Fashion Week," said Isaac Chen, Creative Director of the Taipei Fashion Week SS22 digital show.

"With consideration given to industry, business development, and the pandemic, the show highlights the spirit and vitality of Taipei, and injects contemporary significance and positive momentum into Taipei Fashion Week," said C.M. Liu, project leader for Taipei Fashion Week SS22 and Managing Director of Condé Nast Taiwan.

The show began with the uniquely American style of WooLeeX. Their Spring/Summer 2022 Collection was inspired by the movement of music, regarded as a living body, and the unique print design underscored the ups and downs of emotion.

The zero-waste collaboration between the brand Story Wear and the Chi Po-Lin Foundation precipitated stellar results from sustainable practices, as shown at Four Four South Village with a stirring performance by Deca Joins.

Yentity borrowed inspiration from plants in the city for its urban jungle sky bridge scene, while CHERNG DESIGN showed its lively and colorful Spring/Summer collection at FE City Xinyi A 13.

Viewers were then whisked via aerial camera to the fifth brand, RAY CHU, in the Breeze Nanshan Skyline Garden.

The finale at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Xinyi Plaza featured the new collection of Luxury Godbage by JUST IN XX, along with Olympic weightlifting gold winner Kuo Hsing-Chun. The designer used upcycling to stylishly reimagine Taiwan's Olympic uniform, which Kuo Hsing-Chun wore on the evening, and to echo the sustainable fashion goals that Taipei Fashion Week promotes.

Taipei Fashion Week SS22 X VOGUE FNO was broadcast live online, and shown on large outdoor screens. Over 112,000 viewers tuned in to the LINE TODAY live stream, and over 80,000 have since watched the show on Vogue Taiwan's YouTube channel.

About Taipei Fashion Week

Organized by Taiwan's Ministry of Culture and Taipei City Government's Department of Cultural Affairs, Taipei Fashion Week promotes the development of the Taiwanese fashion industry and Taiwanese designers. The event aims to increase recognition of Taiwanese brands, strengthen Taiwan's global expansion in the fashion industry, and expand the influence of the country's fashion culture. For more information on Taipei Fashion Week, please visit tpefw.com.

