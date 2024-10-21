Taipei Fashion Week SS25: Bold Styles and Vibrant Art Unite

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Culture of Taiwan proudly announces Taipei Fashion Week SS25, taking place from October 17 to 21 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. This season's theme, "Taiwan Type Illustrated Fashion Book," explores the rich interplay between everyday life and artistic expression in Taiwan's fashion culture.

Minister of Culture Li Yuan emphasizes that food, clothing, residence, and transportation are integral to cultural identity. This philosophy drives Taipei Fashion Week SS25, where designers draw inspiration from Taiwan's history and contemporary aesthetics, aiming to elevate local fashion on global platforms.

A Playful Collaboration with IP Art

Kicking off on October 17, the group show "Taiwan Type Illustrated Fashion Book" showcases a collaboration between six emerging designers and six popular IP illustrators. This fusion of fashion and graphic design captures the energy of Gen Z on the runway.

Participating designers include:

67ARROW x @saitemiss : Edgy streetwear meets dreamy illustrations with Needle, a time-traveling cowboy in a post-apocalyptic world, blending survival gear and romantic lines.

: Edgy streetwear meets dreamy illustrations with Needle, a time-traveling cowboy in a post-apocalyptic world, blending survival gear and romantic lines. #DAMUR x @weiweiboy : "weiweiboy Goes to Berlin " features soft hues and bold plaid patterns, reflecting a dreamlike journey through Berlin's vibrant culture and nightlife.

: "weiweiboy Goes to " features soft hues and bold plaid patterns, reflecting a dreamlike journey through vibrant culture and nightlife. DYCTEAM x @Raimochi : "Define Your Character" merges practical designs with illustrations of Taiwanese street scenes, empowering wearers to navigate life with resilience and confidence.

: "Define Your Character" merges practical designs with illustrations of Taiwanese street scenes, empowering wearers to navigate life with resilience and confidence. RAY CHU x @mich_un : Inspired by Taiwan's floral landscapes, this line employs 3D printing to capture the joy of community dances and Tai Chi , offering effortless everyday style.

: Inspired by floral landscapes, this line employs 3D printing to capture the joy of community dances and , offering effortless everyday style. Story Wear x @chimney_animation : The collection "ONE" transforms old materials into sustainable fashion, embracing artist Fish Wang's signature orange and twilight hues.

: The collection "ONE" transforms old materials into sustainable fashion, embracing artist Fish Wang's signature orange and twilight hues. TANGTSUNGCHIEN x @sammi_00712: Incorporating whimsical illustrations and Taiwan's natural beauty, this collection features playful graphics and relaxed silhouettes.

Creating Connections Through Fashion

The opening show will cater to exclusive guests and include a public continuation, emphasizing that fashion is part of everyday life. The exhibition "Taiwan Type Super Swag," running from October 17 to 21, highlights the co-creation process, showcasing the connection between fashion design and artistic illustration among the younger generation.

