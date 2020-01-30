TAIT Taps Mobilitie to Deliver High-Speed Wireless to Tulsa International Airport

"Our partnership with Mobilitie provides TUL customers with reliable, high speed connectivity while providing the airport with a steady revenue stream in exchange for their infrastructure investment," said Tulsa International Airport CEO Alexis Higgins. "We look forward to working with them in the months ahead to continue to deliver the very best user experience for our customers."

"Reliable mobile connectivity is a pre-requisite for the modern passenger, and TAIT has done a fantastic job identifying and solving for those evolving demands by putting our expertise to work for their patrons," said William Richmond, AVP of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. "We are proud to be their partner and bring their vision of a connected travel experience to fruition with reliable, high-speed coverage throughout the Tulsa International Airport."

Tulsa International Airport services over three million travelers per year and hosts six of the nation's largest airlines offering flights nationwide. TAIT is committed to meeting the needs of these travelers and providing a positive experience as they navigate through Tulsa. With a dedicated wireless network operated by Mobilitie, TAIT is ensuring a fast, consistent and reliable mobile experience.

As a neutral-host network provider, Mobilitie can connect all major carriers to the Tulsa International Airport. For more information on in-building wireless solutions, visit mobilitie.com or contact us at solutions@mobilitie.com.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie's Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

SOURCE Mobilitie

Related Links

http://www.mobilitie.com

