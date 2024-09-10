Taito Learning Announces Sale of TypingTest.com to Sporcle

HELSINKI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taito Learning, the educational tech company formerly known as Typing Master Finland, announces the sale of TypingTest.com to Sporcle, a U.S.-based leader in fun and engaging learning. This sale marks a key milestone in Taito Learning's rebranding and its focus on new educational technology opportunities.

TypingTest.com, a trusted platform with 3 million monthly visitors, has helped people enhance their typing skills globally. Its transition to Sporcle aligns with Taito Learning's shift toward expanding its digital educational offerings, especially in the Business to Education (B2E) sector.

"As Taito Learning, we are thrilled that our technology has attracted a major player like Sporcle," said Hannu Sehm, CEO of Taito Learning. "This acquisition and our rebranding underscore the lasting value of TypingTest.com. We believe Sporcle will continue to grow TypingTest.com's global impact."

Taito Learning remains dedicated to advancing educational technology, with a renewed emphasis on its comprehensive curriculum portfolio. Flagship programs include the Digital Citizenship program, which helps students navigate the online world responsibly, and K-12 keyboarding solutions via TypeTastic. These tools foster essential skills in digital literacy, ethics, and privacy.

About Taito Learning:

Taito Learning, formerly Typing Master Finland, is a leader in educational technology, dedicated to creating engaging tools that enhance learning and skill development. With a portfolio that includes the Digital Citizenship program and K-12 keyboarding solutions through TypeTastic, Taito Learning focuses on making education accessible and enjoyable, especially in the B2E market.

About Sporcle:

Sporcle is a leading platform in digital learning, offering quizzes and educational games designed to make learning enjoyable. The acquisition of TypingTest.com aligns with Sporcle's goal of expanding its educational content and providing high-quality, engaging learning experiences. Sporcle is committed to "making knowledge fun for everyone" through its digital properties and live trivia events held across the U.S.

