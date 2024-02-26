Taiwan 96 Tech Innovation Shine at CES 2024

TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), under the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), led Taiwanese startups to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for the seventh consecutive year. Wayne Wang, Director of the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau, led a delegation of representatives from 96 high-tech startups based in Taiwan, showcasing the country's significant role in the global information and communications technology sector.

Under initiative of National Science and Technology Council of Taiwan, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) organizes a delegation of startups for CES 2024 leaded by Wayne Wang, Director of the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau, with 96 startups who have been selected by Consumer Technology Association

The TTA Pavilion commenced its opening ceremony at 11:30 am on January 9th, with representatives from various government departments, including the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), the Ministry of Economic Affairs(MOEA), and the Taipei City Government, CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro, Chief of Staff of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation Vincent Ash, the Deputy Director-General of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Noriya Tarutani, CEO of the House of Startups in Luxembourg Philippe Linster, and AVP Commercial of Dubai World Trade Centre Ayman Hassan were present to express their support and encouragement for the Taiwanese startup teams.

Showcase Taiwan's Strength and Attract International Talent

Director Wang highlighted that TTA has consistently led startups to participate in CES since 2019, with the number of participating teams growing from 32 in the first year to nearly 100 this year. Sixty-one of the startups are participating for the first time, indicating the vibrant development of Taiwan's startup ecosystem.

Taiwan has played a reliable and critical role in the semiconductor industry, with NSTC making IC innovation applications a policy focus. Leveraging the advantages of the semiconductor industry ecosystem, the council aims to strengthen innovation capabilities across various industries and actively recruit international startups and talents related to IC innovation. Director Wang encouraged all startup teams to actively showcase their strengths at the exhibition, emphasizing that their performance would not only represent Taiwan's technological startup strength but also serve as a crucial indicator showcasing Taiwan's innovation prowess globally and attracting foreign talents to collaborate and invest in Taiwan.

TTA Strengthens International Startup Ecosystem Collaboration

Under the theme of semiconductor applications, TTA planned six major areas, including Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (AI/Robotics), Digital Health, Smart Home, Smart Cities & Sustainability, Sport Tech, and Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, showcasing Taiwan's startups' cutting-edge technologies and solutions in these fields.

Five TTA Demo Show sessions were held on the main stage, inviting international startup partners from South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, and others to showcase their unique technologies. The events also extended invitations to global investors and corporate representatives.

First Roadshow in Los Angeles to Enhance Local Collaboration

TTA held a roadshow in Los Angeles in collaboration with Science and Technology Division, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles on January 13th. This marked TTA's first roadshow in Los Angeles, with over 30 startups pitching on stage and exploring potential investment and collaboration opportunities with venture capitalists, angel investors, and startup accelerators from Southern California.

Investment institutions expressing interest in engaging with Taiwanese startups include Mucker Capital, ranked second as the best venture capital fund company in the United States, Tech Coast Angels, ranked first in specific project evaluations among 370 angel investors, and TechStars with bases in North America, Europe, Africa, and assistance to over 2900 startups. These enthusiastic responses reflect the high level of interest from mainstream investment institutions and accelerators in Southern California towards Taiwanese startups. The upcoming roadshow is expected to foster closer and more in-depth interactions, creating more potential collaboration opportunities.

SOURCE Taiwan Tech Arena