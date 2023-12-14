Taiwan Advances Scientific and Technological Education, Capitalizing on Its Semiconductor Industry Clout

Central to this effort is fostering creativity in students and instilling a deep appreciation for sustainability

TAIPEI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan, known as Formosa for its beautiful scenery, has become an important partner in the global semiconductor industry chain in recent years. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) pointed out that Taiwan's semiconductor market share ranks among the top five in the world. In addition to developing technology, Taiwan's semiconductor industry chain also responds to the international STEM trend by promoting science popularization activities. Taiwan's famous science popularization activity "The Taiwan Science Circle Island Train" has been promoted for 8 years. Government has teamed up a wide array of scientific research institutions, private sectors, and non-profit organizations (NPOs) with Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to create 330 scientific experiments that can be carried out on a moving train. While the train is in motion, with high school students leading elementary school students to experience scientific principles. In 2023, they introduced a program with eight major areas of focus: net zero carbon emissions, green sustainability, cybersecurity networks, artificial intelligence (AI), precision health, space technology, semiconductors, quantum technology, and basic science. The popularization has won 12,000 primary school students in Taiwan. The students responded enthusiastically and completed an intellectual and interesting scientific exploration journey.

The 2023 Taiwan Science Circle Island Train initiative fosters creativity and practical skills in Taiwanese elementary school students.
In the future, The Taiwan Science Circle Island Train will continue to cultivate elementary school students in a creative and practical way, sowing enthusiasm and curiosity for science in the hearts of the next generation, and creating a sustainable future. 

This article is based on an interview conducted by FusionMedium's technology-focused online media outlet, TechOrange, and is published with permission. 

