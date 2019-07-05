Taiwan Aims to Boost Sales in US Market with New Cost-Saving Medical Devices

MIAMI, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health professionals, educators, and legislative representatives praised four Taiwanese companies for new medical devices aimed at improving the quality of life for patients, decreasing hospitalization stays, shortening wound healing times and significantly lowering medical costs.

Taiwan Presenters pose for the ceremonial photo after introducing new cost saving medical devices to a crowded room of health professionals and executives looking for advanced technology to cut healthcare costs. Dr. ZC Chen, Chairman and CEO of BenQ Materials Corp., along with David Chien, Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, greet visitors at booth where product demonstrations for the SIMO (NPWT) System debut to provide healing for wound care patients outside of traditional medical facilities moving patients from hospital to home faster.

Dr. Rudolph Moise, President of Comprehensive Health Center and a Dade County Medical Association Board Member, hosted the press conference themed, "Taiwan Medical: Wonder of the World." The event was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center during the 2019 Florida International Medical Expo (FIME), one of the largest medical trade shows in North America.

Bionime Corporation introduced Rightest Care Diabetes Management System, an app that acts as a "navigational system" for diabetics, taking a holistic approach to improving diabetes management by incorporating the entire health ecosystem. This app tracks blood sugar fluctuations in a digital diary and helps diabetics proactively self-manage results right from their smartphones, while transmitting the data in real-time to medical staff who can provide solutions.

"Traditional blood glucose monitoring systems are declining in popularity," said Michael Cutter, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Bionime. "This app will in turn play a role in reducing healthcare costs by providing a conduit to impact the prevention of long-term complications and reduction of hospital stays," he said.

SIMO Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) system, developed by BenQ corporation also reduces long hospital stays and cuts healthcare costs. This pocket-sized device requires no electrical power and provides negative pressure wound care outside of the hospital to patients with acute, chronic, and burn wounds.

SIMO (NPWT) system gives patients the ability to properly manage wound care outside of traditional medical facilities. Costs are offset by accelerating the healing process and decreasing the need for trained medical staff.

Smaller incisions, less scarring, faster recovery times, reduced pain and blood loss are benefits of Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS). MedicalTek and Tronware have invented new medical devices supporting this new trend in surgical services.

MedicalTek developed the MonoStereo Visualization System, which makes it possible to instantly transform Hi-Definition 2D images into 3D images intraoperatively. With its adjustable depth perception and adjustable disparity, it provides stereo images, currently lacking in traditional minimally invasive surgery.

Tronware MedTech developed a product line of high-tech precision 3D microscopes designed with Smart-Eye Tracking Technology. This technology has the highest precision and resolution in a 4K-3D display and greatly improves the quality of surgery and allows physicians to achieve better patient satisfaction.

"These new Taiwan products promote something that many physicians aspire with our patients. The capabilities of properly extending care for our patients with the right tools enabling them to heal and return to their normal lives is important," said Dr. Moise. "Lowering expenses for our patients without jeopardizing quality is paramount," he said.

David Chien, Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, gave opening remarks. Former US Surgeon General, Dr. Antonia Novello, was the moderator.

About TAITRA

Founded in 1970, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as 61 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade: https://miami.taiwantrade.com

