Taiwan and the U.S. Deepen Mandarin Education Collaboration - Taiwan Pavilion Showcases Cultural and Educational Strength at ACTFL 2025

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Annual Convention of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL), the leading gathering for U.S. language educators, was held in New Orleans from November 21–23. This year, the Taiwan Pavilion—coordinated by the Foundation for International Cooperation in Higher Education of Taiwan (FICHET) with support from the Ministry of Education—brought together 17 partner institutions, including the Overseas Community Affairs Council, the Steering Committee for the Test of Proficiency–Huayu, the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange, and several universities and industry partners.

A highlight of the pavilion was the first-time participation of the National Palace Museum and the National Center for Traditional Arts. Their involvement embodied a vision that integrates culture with language education, showcasing Taiwan's heritage and offering a more immersive Mandarin-learning experience. The pavilion's design combined traditional and contemporary elements to promote the message "Learn Mandarin in Taiwan," drawing strong interest from educators and learners across the United States.

On November 21, FICHET and ACTFL co-hosted the ACTFL–Taiwan Partnership and Resource Showcase, featuring keynote remarks by ACTFL President Milton Alan Turner and Executive Director Larry Paska. The event highlighted the expanding collaboration between ACTFL and Taiwan in language education, professional development, and the exchange of teaching resources.

Under the U.S.–Taiwan Education Initiative, Taiwan's Ministry of Education and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) held the U.S.–Taiwan Mandarin Education Symposium at the Loews New Orleans Hotel. Speakers included Ragini Gupta, Director of Press and Public Diplomacy at the U.S. Department of State; Yu-Jen Chen, Deputy Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston; Melissa Monroe, President of the National Council of State Supervisors for Languages (NCSSFL); and representatives from NCSSFL, Xavier University of Louisiana, Shih Chien University, and TECRO. Discussions focused on strengthening the global Mandarin-learning ecosystem through teacher exchanges, resource-sharing mechanisms, and joint curriculum development. Participants from NCSSFL, NADSFL, and major school districts engaged in productive dialogue with Taiwan's delegation. A networking event, "Taiwan Night," followed the symposium, featuring innovative cultural performances that received enthusiastic praise from international guests.

FICHET Executive Director Tzu-Bin Lin noted that, supported by the U.S.–Taiwan Education Initiative and Taiwan's Mandarin Education 2025 Plan, the Taiwan Huayu BEST Program has facilitated partnerships between 23 Taiwanese universities and 79 U.S. institutions and established seven Mandarin Learning Centers. The 2025 Taiwan Pavilion showcased Taiwan's strengths in cultural depth and educational innovation, presenting customized Mandarin courses, immersion programs, and culture-integrated learning that highlight Taiwan's expanding role in global Mandarin education.

