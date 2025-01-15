(Taiwan) CMU Healthcare System and Nobel Laureate Randy Schekman Drive New Frontiers in Exosome Technology

TAICHUNG, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 2, 2024, China Medical University (CMU) and Healthcare System hosted the International Forum of Extracellular Vesicles Technology and Novel Therapeutics to highlight Taiwan's advancements and explore new horizons in biomedical applications. Professor Randy Schekman, the 2013 Nobel prize laureate in Physiology/Medicine, was invited as keynote speaker to share his insights in Extracellular Vesicles (EV) technology. Notable scholars and industrial leaders, such as Professor Andreas Möller, Professor Houjian Cai, Professor Le Thi Nguyet Minh, Professor Johannes Grillari, and members of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles, the Asia Pacific Societies for Extracellular Vesicles, and the Taiwan Society for Extracellular Vesicles attended the forum to discuss the latest advancements in EV research, technology, and applications.

CEO Jeng (leftmost), President Hung (second from the left), Professor Schekman (second from the right) and Superintendent Cho (rightmost) attended the forum to discuss the potential of exosomal technology in clinical applications.

Dr. Chang-Hai Tsai, Chairman of CMU Healthcare System, stated that this forum marks a major breakthrough in exosomal technology in precision medicine and regenerative medicine. CMU Healthcare System aims to continue the endeavor of promoting the international presence of Taiwan-based biotech industries, and to deliver better personalized healthcare to the global community. EVs are known to play a key role in aging, inflammation, disease progression and inter-cellular communication. EVs or exosomes technology will become a landmark in biological preparation development and human health.

Professor Randy Schekman provided an in-depth view of the key bridging role of exosomes in inter-cellular communication, and the latest research on quantitative science-based methods for increasing the "cargo loading" efficiency of exosomes. In his keynote speech, Professor Schekman highlighted the potential of exosome technology in achieving therapeutic goals. The keynote was moderated by Dr. Mien-Chie Hung, President of CMU.

Dr. Long-Bin Jeng, CEO of CMU Development Committee, stated that CMU Healthcare System acquired notable results in exosome studies and development. Shine-On BioMedical Co. introduced the application of HLA-G targeted exosome in cancer treatment, and demonstrated innovative technology and current development progress: using targeted exosomes loaded with chemotherapy agent for effective inhibition of breast cancer cells while reducing side effects. Shine-On BioMedical is also working on Temodal, a chemotherapy agent indicated for brain cancer, to develop a nucleic acid pharmaceutical agent aimed at reducing resistance development. By carrying such agents through the blood brain barrier using HLA-G targeted exosomes, outstanding efficacy of difficult-to-treat brain tumors such as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) can be achieved. This will provide significant benefits to cancer patients.

CMUH's Translational Medicine Research Center showcased dual-gene-engineered exosomes for improving neurological recovery after stroke. Partnering with Shine-Out BioTechnology Co., CMUH developed targeted exosome platforms for treating neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. These platforms are designed to boost cellular repair and regeneration. Additionally, CMUH's Translational Cell Therapy Center advanced CD3ε nanobody-modified exosomes, which may generate dual-targeting CAR-T cells, highlighting the forum's commitment to clinical innovation.

Dr. Der-Yang Cho, Superintendent of CMUH, emphasized the potential of exosomal platforms in cancer and neurodegenerative treatments, aiming to reduce dosages and side effects. Despite challenges in scaling production, CMUH is dedicated to advancing clinical research and fostering international collaborations to bring cutting-edge medical technologies to patients.

CONTACT: Carolyn Chen, [email protected]

SOURCE China Medical University Hospital