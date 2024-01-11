Taiwan Construction Industry Market Size & Forecast Databook - Construction Output in Taiwan is Forecast to reach TWD 1,992.7 Billion by 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Jan, 2024, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Taiwan was expected to grow by 5.2% to reach TWD 1,682 billion in 2023. Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Taiwan remains intact. The construction industry in Taiwan is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2027. The construction output in Taiwan is expected to reach TWD 1,992.7 billion by 2027.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at country level. With over 100+ KPIs, covering growth dynamics in building construction, infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis and analysis by key cities in Taiwan, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Taiwan. KPIs covered include the following:

  • Market size by value
  • Market size by volume of construction
  • Number of units

Taiwan Economic Indicators

Taiwan Top Cities Construction Data

Taiwan Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Housing type (multi family, single family)
  • Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Taiwan Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)
  • Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
  • Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Taiwan Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
  • Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
  • Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
  • Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
  • Entertainment
  • Sports facility
  • Other commercial building construction
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Taiwan Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Office green building construction
  • Retail green building construction
  • Hospitality green building construction
  • Restaurant green building construction
  • Entertainment green building construction
  • Sports facility green building construction
  • Other commercial green building construction

Taiwan Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

  • Manufacturing Plants building construction
  • Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction
  • Metal & Material Processing building construction
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Taiwan Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Healthcare construction
  • Educational construction
  • Other building construction
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Taiwan Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

  • Healthcare green building construction
  • Educational green building construction

Taiwan Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

  • Marine and inland water infrastructure
  • Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
  • Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
  • Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Taiwan Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

Taiwan Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

  • Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)
  • By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)
  • By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)
  • By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)
  • By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)
  • Type of Labour (Skilled Vs Unskilled). In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends, and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Taiwan.

In-depth Understanding of Construction Cost:

This report provides in depth analysis of construction costs by type of cost. It also provides data points by different material costs involved and different labour cost. This report further provides information by type of construction and Cost by type of worker.

  • Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data: Construction market size by key sectors at city level.
  • Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in construction industry.
  • City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yly84

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Bioresorbable Stents Industry Report 2023-2030: Europe Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Fastest Growth

Global Bioresorbable Stents Industry Report 2023-2030: Europe Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Fastest Growth

The "Bioresorbable Stents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Bioresorbable Stents ...
Global HVAC&R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) Markets Report 2023-2028: Mergers, Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Agreements Emerge as Key Strategies for Leading Players

Global HVAC&R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) Markets Report 2023-2028: Mergers, Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Agreements Emerge as Key Strategies for Leading Players

The "Global HVAC&R Market: Analysis By Type, By End User, By Region Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.