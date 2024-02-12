Taiwan Construction Market Size, Trends and Outlook Report to 2027: 3.4% Rise is Forecast in 2024, with Market Set to Expand at an Annual Average Rate of 3.9% During 2025-2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Feb, 2024, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Taiwanese construction industry declined by 4.1% in real terms in 2023, due to the impact of higher interest rates, weak investor confidence and a decline in foreign direct investment (FDI). As per the data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), the construction industry's value-add fell by 4.3% YoY in Q2 2023, following YoY declines of 5.4% in Q1 2023 and 3.1% in Q4 2022.

Moreover, the total floor area on which construction works had commenced declined by 6.4% in the first nine months of 2023, preceded by an annual growth of 1.5% in 2022, according to Ministry of the Interior (MoI), Taiwan. According to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the total number and value of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects approved in the country declined by 7.6% YoY and 28.4% YoY, respectively, during the first nine months of 2023. Furthermore, in November 2023, a number of Japanese firms withdrew their investment in Taiwanese offshore wind projects due to rising costs, project delays, and changes in local procurement rules. This is expected to weigh on construction activity into 2024.

However, the country's construction industry is expected to record growth from 2024, registering a rise of 3.4% in 2024 and expanding at an annual average rate of 3.9% between 2025 and 2027, supported by investment in renewable energy, rail and road infrastructure and water infrastructure. In August 2023, the Government's budget plan of TWD2.9 trillion ($98.5 billion) for 2024 was approved by the Cabinet, a 7.2% increase over 2023's general budget. Of the total, TWD58 billion ($2 billion) was allocated for the energy transition, 37% more than 2023's budgetary allocation.

The Government of Taiwan is focusing on the development of wind and solar energy to reduce emissions by 23-25% by 2030, as compared to 2005, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To support this, as part of its latest budget, the government allocated TWD27.3 billion ($805 million) to the development of wind and solar power, TWD34.7 billion ($1.2 billion) for power and energy storage systems and TWD6.7 billion ($227.6 million) on promoting electric vehicles.

Among the recent developments, the Hai Long offshore wind project, Taiwan's longest offshore wind project finance contract till date, that involves an estimated cost of TWD117 billion ($6.5 billion), received all environmental approvals and major construction permits in September 2023. The construction works of the project are expected to commence by 2026 and end by the end of 2032.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Taiwanese construction industry, including -

  • The Taiwanese construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity
  • Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Taiwanese construction industry
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Taiwan. It provides -

  • Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Taiwan, featuring details of key growth drivers.
  • Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.
  • Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pewj3o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Smart Street Lighting Market Report 2024 - Smart Cities Create a Fertile Ground for Deployment of Smart Street Lighting

Global Smart Street Lighting Market Report 2024 - Smart Cities Create a Fertile Ground for Deployment of Smart Street Lighting

The "Smart Street Lighting Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for smart street...
Clinical Biomarkers Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033 - Cancer Biomarkers to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

Clinical Biomarkers Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033 - Cancer Biomarkers to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The "Clinical Biomarkers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Clinical Area, Technology, End User, and Region - Analysis and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.